Northern Michigan towns celebrate the autumn season in a variety of ways, and Harbor Springs and Bay Harbor visitors can enjoy fall leaves — whether on a farm or near Little Traverse Bay.
Pond Hill Farm Owner and Operator Jimmy Spencer said they are planning to offer their usual schedule of fall activities this year in Harbor Springs.
“Fall is geared around our pumpkin weekends,” Spencer said. “We expect to be able to do business as usual this fall.”
The Pumpkin Fest Weekends, previously called “Fall Fest Weekends,” are set to begin Sept. 24 and 25 and go through the last weekend in October. Activities include pumpkin bowling and smashing, wagon rides and live music. Cider and donuts are also available.
“Pumpkin bowling is a popular event,” Spencer said. “People can take a pumpkin to the top of our vineyard and roll it down. That’s always a crowd pleaser.”
Spencer added that these autumnal activities occur alongside farm staples that showcase “all the different ecosystems northern Michigan has to offer.” This includes more than 6 miles of biking and walking trails and feeding the fish at a trout pond.
“We are an agricultural tourism destination,” he said. “People come here to eat, drink and be merry but also to be entertained. It’s about family-friendly, multigenerational experiences.”
Pond Hill Farm is one spot on the M-119 Tunnel of Trees Scenic Heritage Route, which stretches about 20 miles between Harbor Springs and Cross Village.
The working farm covers more than 100 acres, including 30 acres for vegetable crops and some for wine grapes. Adults can visit the winery/brewery, and the café serves pizzas, salads, sandwiches and snack items.
Balloons Over Bay Harbor returns Sept. 16 and 17 at Bay Harbor, which is the community between Petoskey and Charlevoix. Bay Harbor Marketing Manager Michelle Denise said the event began in 2019 but was delayed in 2020 because of COVID-19.
“Last year it really caught on,” Denise said. “We probably had a couple thousand attendees; they’re scattered around.”
Each year so far, 12 to 15 balloon pilots arrived from all over the Midwest. Denise said pilot Derrick Jones initially brought the event to Bay Harbor after completing a couple flights downstate.
“I can’t wait for this year,” Denise said. “It’s fun. The kids love it; adults love it.”
Sugar Bear is perhaps one of the more recognizable balloons, Denise said. The bear is usually seen on Post cereal boxes.
“The hot air balloons each have a beautiful design,” she said. “They’re very colorful. Some have stripes or flowers.”
The event normally features a full schedule of hot air balloon flights throughout the weekend, she said. The first balloons go up at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. A “night glow” takes place at 8 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.
“It is just gorgeous,” Denise said. “It’s like a show. The balloons reflect off the (Little Traverse Bay) water.”
Denise said spectators can also view an extra launch at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Besides the balloons, families can enjoy activities like face painting and a farm market, which occur while the balloons are grounded. Denise added that the pilots are available for photos and autographs.
People can follow Balloons Over Bay Harbor on Facebook for more event details.
