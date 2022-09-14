More than 17,000 people live in Benzie County, and that number grows as visitors make their way to northwest Michigan during the fall months.
Crystal Mountain is a 1,500-acre resort in Thompsonville — some know it for its wintry slopes — but Public Relations Manager Brittney Buti said they offer a variety of autumn activities, including biking to riding the alpine slide.
“It’s that shoulder season between summer and our busy winter season,” Buti said. “Crystal is always popular any time of the year, but fall is especially beautiful.”
Buti said their Fall Fun Saturday events are bustling, and people of all ages can visit every weekend in October for the outdoor adventure course, climbing wall, archery and more.
Pumpkin carving, a scarecrow walk, nighttime campfires and wagon rides are available on some Saturdays. Buti said resort employees create the scarecrows, and people can vote for their favorites.
The first three Saturdays in October also feature scenic chairlift rides. Buti said these are “one of our biggest attractions for fall.”
One chairlift runs in the morning and the other in the afternoon. During peak color time, both chairlifts will operate. People can get off at the mountaintop and stay a while for the views.
“You look over three different counties — that’s how far you can see,” she said.
Visitors can rent a bike or bring their own. The resort recently added carriers so cyclists can take their bikes up the mountain via chairlift. She said riding down the hill is also a “great way to see the fall colors.”
Folks who prefer lower elevations can peruse Michigan Legacy Art Park. Buti said there are many outdoor sculptures to see while walking the two-mile route through the woods. She added that the trail is accessible according to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Additionally, the annual Peak2Peak Mountain Bike Classic is Oct. 22. Cyclists travel through forests near the resort. More race details are available at https://www.endomanpromotions.com/peak-2-peak.
For more information on fall at Crystal Mountain and to purchase event tickets, go to www.crystalmountain.com/event/spooktacular-saturday/.
The village of Beulah is about 15 to 20 minutes north of Thompsonville. It sits on the shores of Crystal Lake.
Crystal Lake Community Business Association presents its Benzie County Fall Festival on the first Saturday of October, which is Oct. 1 this year.
CLCBA Secretary Vicki Carpenter said she has been active with the organization since 2009, and the fall festival has been on at least since then. Attendees can participate in pumpkin decorating, the Friends of Darcy Library cookie sale, soup contest and the Park and Shine Car Show.
Carpenter said the car show is a newer event that runs from noon to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to bring a vehicle for display; registration is not required.
“We have some old cars and a fire truck, and the emergency team might bring their equipment,” she said.
Though bounce houses and similar attractions are not present this year, Carpenter said kids can get their face painted, create sidewalk art with chalk and play games throughout the day at Beulah Park.
“It’s family focused,” she said. “Everything is outside. We do our best to have a fun event and make memories happen.”
Additionally, people can see the fall-themed decor downtown, such as corn stalks around the light poles. Carpenter said they start putting those up in September “just to remind people it’s fall; it’s harvest time.”
Visit clcba.org for a full event schedule.
Benzie County also includes multiple golf courses from which players may enjoy the fall leaves.
Two courses are available at Crystal Mountain: Mountain Ridge and Betsie Valley. Champion Hill Golf Course and Crystal Lake Golf are in Beulah. Pinecroft Golf Course is in nearby Benzonia, and Mistwood Golf Course is located in Lake Ann.
