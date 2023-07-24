Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Summer II 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Benzie County has an impressive collection of events happening this summer, and one includes 100 kite giveaways to kids.
“Let’s Go Fly a Kite” takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. July 29 and Aug. 26. Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joanne Bartley said they offer free kites for 100 children at Frankfort Beach. This event began a couple years ago after a donation helped purchase the kites.
Additionally, the Concerts in the Park series runs from early July through Aug. 18 with free live music weekly at Mineral Springs Park. Attendees may bring chairs.
The Frankfort Art Fair is Aug. 18 and 19 in Market Square Park. Bartley said this is one of their annual longtime events.
“Art fair is super popular,” she said. “People plan their lives around it, their vacations. I enjoy the art fair. I get a lot of Christmas gifts.”
The Frankfort Collector Car Show is Aug. 19, also at Mineral Springs Park. Bartley said they “get over 100 cars on the bay” every year.
The Benzie Fishing Frenzie returns Aug. 25 to 27. Bartley said she participates in this competition every year. So far, she has won once, but she said she still looks forward to it.
For more details on events in or around Frankfort, visit frankfort-elberta.com.
Grow Benzie is a community space in Benzonia.
Systems Resource Manager Gaia Pampu said they aim to be a “rural prosperity incubator,” meaning they help area organizations get their work off the ground. Grow Benzie provides an incubator kitchen for startups to make their products.
“It’s an opportunity to support local folks’ passions,” Pampu said. “We’re busy — the goodness keeps going. We’re excited about the summer season.”
The annual Benzie Bayou: Blues and Zydeco Fundraiser is July 28 at Elberta Waterfront Park. Pampu said this is a “one-night experience,” and they expect this year’s attendance to increase.
“It’s been a success in year’s past,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to taste some of the food prepared by some food entrepreneurs who use our kitchen space. It’s an opportunity for the community to come together and dance.”
Pampu also encourages individuals to join their drop-in volunteer sessions from 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays. Work includes planting and cleaning up the 4-acre campus. People can register through growbenzie.org/volunteer or the United Way of Northwest Michigan volunteer portal at unitedwaynwmi.org/volunteer.
Grow Benzie is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. People may obtain materials and use sewing machines in the Fibershed Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon or by appointment. The Benzie Bee Guild hosts workshops over the summer.
Nearby, the Crystal Lake Community Business Association presents the weekly Music in the Park series through Aug. 10 in Beulah.
Admission is free.
Crystal Mountain offers several summertime pastimes for all ages in Thompsonville, including garden tours and chairlift rides. Learn more and reserve a spot via crystalmountain.com/event-calendar.
Additionally, Michigan Legacy Art Park, located on the resort’s property, offers an outdoor Summer Sounds Concert on Aug. 4 and birdwatching on Aug. 12.
