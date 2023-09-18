Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Fall 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Antrim County covers several cities and villages in northern Michigan, including Bellaire and Mancelona.
Antrim County visitors can attend several events celebrating the autumnal season, including Elk Rapids Fall Festival on Sept. 30, Fall Fun Saturday on Sept. 30 and Oct. 7 at Friske Farm Market in Ellsworth, the Alden Harvest Festival on Oct. 14 and the Central Lake Fall Festival on Oct. 21. Friske also hosts an apple festival on Oct. 14.
Additionally, Grass River Natural Area covers nearly 1,500 acres in Bellaire. Outdoor activities on the property include fall stream monitoring on Sept. 23, Stewardship Day (a volunteer cleanup) on Oct. 7 and a nighttime Owl Prowl on Oct. 13.
Paddle Antrim is a nonprofit based in Elk Rapids. Each fall, the organization hosts Paddle Antrim Festival — a multiday paddling event on the Chain of Lakes Water Trail. The trail cover approximately 100 miles, including 12 lakes and rivers, throughout Antrim County.
Paddle Antrim Executive Director Deana Jerdee said the Sept. 15-16 paddle days are open to all skill levels, as it is a non-competitive event. Participants can travel 7-42 miles over that weekend. Usually, about 200 people join.
“It’s open to any kayak, paddleboarder, canoeist,” Jerdee said. “You get a whole variety of different kinds of paddlers. There’s new people every year.”
The festival begins at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 with live music and food at Ellsworth River Park. A Block Party takes place from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 15 at Richardi Park in Bellaire. Bellaire Chamber of Commerce presents games, live music, food and a complimentary beer for paddlers.
The weekend ends with the Final Bash from 3-8 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Short’s Brewing Company Pull Barn in Elk Rapids. Everyone is invited to this event.
“We hope people come out and enjoy,” Jerdee said. “That is our last event. After that, the water starts getting cooler.”
Jerdee added that the Chain of Lakes Water Trail is one of just nine state-designated water trails and the only one in Michigan. This distinction means that the state requires a trail to have a leading organization like Paddle Antrim, maps available to visitors and more.
People may learn more about the event and organization at paddleantrim.com/festival.
The Bellaire Chamber of Commerce hosts the 25th annual Harvest Festival on Oct. 7. The chamber’s Executive Director Sue Palmisano said they have live music, food trucks, a 1-mile run/walk and more.
“We get the whole town involved,” Palmisano said. “We even get Antrim County Emergency Services involved and they do a live ‘Chopped’ competition.”
She explained that they get the ingredients and cook up something on site.
Additionally, the Bellaire Animal Hospital hosts a pet parade. People can dress up their pets and travel down Bridge Street.
“We do a lot of kids activities,” she added. The Bellaire Public Library usually offers an art activity.
In the past, the festival has included a scarecrow scavenger hunt, but Palmisano said they might tweak that event this year.
Bellaire Chamber of Commerce usually hosts several events each year. Others include the annual “Light Up the Night” holiday event on Dec. 2. This includes a soup cook-off, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus and tree lighting.
“We’re doing our normal events,” Palmisano said. “We support all our businesses to bring in tourism.”
For the full festival schedule, go to www.bellairechamber.org/harvest-festival-and-scarecrow-extravaganza/.
