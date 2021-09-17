Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning will give way to cloudy skies and light rain late. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.