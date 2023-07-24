Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Summer II 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
"ON YOUR LEFT!”
“ON YOUR LEFT!”
“ON YO—“ Oh c’mon! If I were any farther right, I’d be in the trees! Frodo couldn’t squeeze by me, let alone a guy on a bike. Besides, who else would be coming up behind me on a… recreational trail? Dale Earnhardt? The #4 Blue Angel jet? I’m sort of prepared to see a few fellow exercisers during my morning jog. In Traverse City. In the summer. Suddenly announcing your presence only hastens the urge for my weak bladder to release its morning coffee. Unless that was your plan all along, in which case, well played.
Ok, that’s out of my system. Just a little pet-peeve from a dozen years of jogging on one of the coolest trails in northern Michigan. Bikers, nothing against you, I’m sure I’m an annoyance as you fly by me at Mach 2, but the trail’s here for all to enjoy. And by “all,” I mean any mode of modern exercise, be it skis, bike, trike, tandem (I always pity the person in the rear), pedal-assist (sounds a lot like a “motor” cycle, but who’s judging), walking, jogging, skateboarding, roller blading, and the confusing, upright, tri-wheel doo-hicky that requires the user to be a contortionist having a seizure in order to operate. When I see it coming, I never know whether to laugh, applaud, or get the hell out of the way (typically it’s a combination of all three).
Rec trails have been around for years, but seem to have gained ground lately in the popularity department — exercise is a common buzz word for good reason. I’ve tried nearly all kinds except hot yoga (warm, sweaty people smell) and have never felt bad afterward despite 51-year-old lungs and bones suggesting otherwise. Whether you’re trying to lose or maintain weight, get your steps in, keep up on the cardio for the ‘ole ticker, or simply enjoying some Northern Michigan fresh air, exercise is a good thing, and our trails provide the perfect venue. But staying in shape comes at the expense of a few laughs.
In addition to my opening, um, requests, and a handful of peeves, the clothing can be unique. With bikers, I understand the sleek, wind-resistance of skin-tight outfits, but does the entire ensemble have to match? It’s like you’re part of the same bowling team. Advertising? Are you getting paid to… exercise? If so, sign me up. And those hard bike shoes must serve a purpose, though running can’t be one. When I see you in a convenience store, reloading electrolytes, you’re hobbling like last night’s burrito is going to make an unfortunate encore.
To the dog walkers, God bless you, I own two insane Labs who need exercise like any other crazy hound. But consider a smaller leash instead of one of those 100-foot extendable dandies — if little Groucho Barks is given a long rope, he’s gonna end up with tire marks over his high-priced, hand-knit, puppy sweater.
To anyone using recreational trails, a STOP sign means pretty much what it says, and those of us living near them have the right-of-way. If your head’s down and ear pods are turned up too high, your odds of resembling one of the elevendybillion bugs on my truck’s grill increase drastically.
To the skunks and raccoons I see and smell during my early morning and late-evening runs, please honor our truce and remain off the path until I’m long gone, waiting, preferably, to burst out and challenge the next couple from Illinois on a tandem.
To the wine-tour fudgies who think that drinking and driving whilst riding a bike isn’t really drinking and driving: you’re wrong. I mean, kind of. And when you think you can sample from Mawby or Black Star and still get back to your hotel in Traverse City, you’ll realize just how much real estate lies between.
So exercise, if you must. Northern Michigan trails such as the TART, Leelanau, Sleeping Bear, Boardman/Ottaway, Boardman Lake, and others await. Be kind and considerate, leave no footprint, and when you approach an aging dude with a bald spot who’s breathing too loud, don’t let him know you’re coming.
He hates that.
