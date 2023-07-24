Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT... The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 to be an Action Day elevated levels of Fine Particulates. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. For further information...please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality Index page on the internet at HTTP://WWW.DEQMIAIR.ORG.