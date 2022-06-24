Festival. Fes·ti·val (feh-stuh-vl): A day or period of celebration; an organized series of concerts, plays, or movies typically held annually in the same place.
Or, a reason to say, “Hold my beer.”
While Webster may not have included that last definition, let’s be honest, that’s how average Americans view any phrase that ends with the word festival. And never in the history of world geography have people felt more entitled to gather, unwind, and let the good times roll than in northern Michigan, where there’s always something to celebrate. A L W A Y S. Like duck season, deer season and rabbit season: it’s Festival Season. And we don’t wait for summer to kick things off. Opening Day begins in April with the National Trout Festival in Kalkaska.
Yup, we celebrate a fish, which is, of course, music to this angler’s ears, but the experience has morphed into plenty more than catching a trout. Folks gather for pancake breakfasts, concerts and pizza-eating contests. There’s even a pig roast for cryin’ out loud!
And if we celebrate fish well, we go absolutely nuts for fungus. That’s right folks, mushrooms, in all their shriveled, hallucinogenic glory. Morels, specifically, in the towns of Mesick and Boyne City. Arts and crafts, car shows, softball tournaments, you name it; everything’s on the table when honoring the kingly morel.
I love the smell of lilacs, but an entire festival dedicated to that fragrant purple flower? Why not! What else is there to do on Mackinaw Island except dodging horse apples while wolfing down overpriced fudge and ice cream? It’s a ten-day bender equipped with tours, seminars, and even a grand parade… all for a flower! But as you’re indulgently whiffing lilacs (not horse poop), plan a jaunt through Antrim County for the Petoskey Stone Festival, because a rock that cool better have its own festival.
Spring and early summer celebrations only loosen the reins, though, because June really goes bonkers when we hoist a trophy to that lovable, ditch-growing vegetable, asparagus, while simultaneously partying independence-style in East Jordan with the Freedom Festival. Freedom, after all, is necessary to salute anything. Tip of the hat to the EJ Chamber of Commerce for coming up with that no-brainer.
But don’t get lazy thinking asparagus has had all the fun, because it’s July when we raise on a pedestal the plump, perfectly proportioned cherry. Where else in the world is a fruit honored At Mach 1 by America’s finest fighter pilots while gawking tourists stumble around a maze of amusement rides with an elephant ear in one hand and two pounds of Gibby’s Fries in the other?
As the month clips along, we move into a state of bliss, literally, with the Bliss Fest, recognizing the word as a state we all hope to be in. And while there, you can hit the art festival, where we artists swelter in a 10x10 booth pedaling our wares to overheated patrons whose idea of fine art is a cherry snow cone.
The month ends by paying tribute to films. Locals and tourists gather in utter amazement to watch movies. Mostly re-runs. Together. On a big screen. I wish I would have thought of that.
August and September sort of blend together in a slurry of festival leftovers, where whatever hadn’t been celebrated becomes fair game. We throw on the grill everything from wine and music to harbors and hops. Hell, we even have a Fiber Festival, meaning we celebrate thread.
Are we so hard up for a good time that we actually celebrate thread?
The answer is, of course, no. We are simply a people who thrive on being together, enjoying our God-given talents and where we live in the company of good friends, family and visitors. We’ve never needed encouragement to have fun, and boy, do we do it right. ■
