Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Fall 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Dear Honey,
Since you often remind me when I forget (the slightest) details in any conversation we’ve ever had, and as we embark on yet another glorious autumn season, I’m remembering a relatively important, albeit brief, chat over 27 years ago. After a few weeks of dating, I professed my love, but followed it with a hope that you’d understand just how much I need to hunt and fish. Like “sucking-my-thumb-in-the-fetal-position-if-I-can’t-go” kind of need, and should you be unwilling to tolerate that lifestyle, it would be less painful if you gave me the heave-ho right then.
While I recall sounding macho, I’m pretty sure I mumbled it quicker than the disclaimer dude at the end of a Jimmy John’s commercial, then cowered with head in hands, awaiting the heartbreaking rejection that thankfully never came. Pity is evidently an aphrodisiac.
For the following 25 years of wedded bliss, I know it might feel like you’ve been duped, or, as you’ve articulated multiple times, endured more than all the wives of most medium-sized countries. But I tried to warn you — those of us who pursue the hunting and fishing sports are just not right — like full moon on Halloween or fantasy soccer league bonkers — and no time of year puts us in a sporting straight jacket like Fall. (In fairness, I did attend your mom’s October birthday party — like turning 80 is really that special — even though my trail cam caught an eight-point napping in the food plot at five o’clock that afternoon.) It’s admirable how well you handle this time of year, especially as I realize that my long-ago explanation for this sporting affliction may have been slightly understated in a selfish attempt to usher you down the aisle before someone more qualified came along.
While some dabble in their outdoor pursuits, others (yours truly) are known to, on occasion, indulge. There’s preseason decoys to paint and dogs to train, bow targets to shoot and guns to oil, motors to maintain and lures and bullets to buy. Worn “stuff” either gets replaced or handed down to Nate or Audrey (see, I’m doing this for the kids). Besides, you wouldn’t want your loving husband to risk hypothermia in leaky waders, would you? (Wait, don’t answer that.) And a little clay target practice is economical, as more accuracy saves on expensive waterfowl loads come duck season. Extra camo material on the boat and a replacement window in the deer blind from the grouse last December that zigged when he should have zagged means I’ll be warmer, can hunt longer, and feed our family through a frigid Michigan winter. Again, it’s all for you and the children.
When hunting and fishing worlds start colliding, you must sense my daily dilemma of chasing salmon or geese, perch or grouse (all of which you prefer grilled with a side of wild rice… just sayin’), because your conversations shorten to head nods and “whatevers” even though I can read the love between the lines. As peaking colors and pre-winter weather patterns make it difficult for me to focus on anything resembling household affairs, you seem to understand completely because you stop all communication and allow me to really concentrate.
By the time November ushers in the best steelhead bite of the year, and those whitetails are more vulnerable to a rifle instead of a bow, you’re so supportive that you temporarily move in with your sister, obviously because I’m sleep deprived and the charming way your snore interrupts the few precious hours I need.
When snow blankets the land, and the squirrels stick out like a sore thumb… and after a few late-season geese… and hopefully one last doe for the freezer… and I can finally prepare for ice fishing season, you’re kind enough to always send me a Christmas card saying when you’ll be home. Last year, I thought before the turkeys started their spring gobbling sounded a little excessive, but I understood. That’s what spouses do.
Your loving husband,
Chris
P.S. If you’re still in town, I need more green paint for the mallards.
