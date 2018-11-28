Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Holidays 2018 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
John Teichman for decades has been decorating the Christmas tree in Traverse City’s historic Candle Factory building with vintage glass ornaments.
So he has acquired an appreciation of the art and tradition of ornament glass blowing, which has a long and storied history.
Glass ornament manufacturing originated in Germany, with the hub located in the town of Lauscha. In the early 1800s Lauschan glassmakers blew kugels — a German word meaning sphere — to sell as window decorations, which soon caught on as tree ornaments.
Enterprising Germans who had been creating blown glass ornaments in their homes began to mass-produce and export them across Europe and to America.
“Most of the production was done in Western Europe with Germany as the center of it and Czechoslovakia and Poland playing a role as well,” said Teichman. “For many years the art of glass blowing was done as a home craft with the manufacturers supplying the families with the glass.”
The ornaments were typically blown by the men and painted and decorated with embossed brass caps, which were attached by women and children.
“The different companies differentiated themselves by the top of the ornaments,” Teichman said.
Eventually the glass blowers designed molds to create a variety of shapes called figurals. Some examples of figurals included ribbed balls, eggs and teardrops as well as animals, stars, hearts, flowers, fruits, vegetables, musical instruments, angels and Santas.
The tradition of decorating a tree which had originated in Germany made its way to America in the late 19th century after Americans saw a drawing of Queen Victoria, Prince Albert and their children posed around a Christmas tree hung with ornaments.
F.W. Woolworth, pioneer of the five-and-dime, discovered these glass treasures on a trip to Germany in the 1880s and began importing them to the United States.
According to the Woolworths Museum, it is estimated that the total sales between 1880 and 1939 exceeded a staggering 500 million individual ornaments.
With the outbreak of World War II, the German stronghold on the glass ornament industry ended. It was during the war that Max Eckardt, an importer of German goods, convinced the Corning Glass Company to mass-produce machine-blown bulbs under the name Shiny Brite — a brand that would remain one of Americans’ favorites into the 1950s.
Teichman has collected hundreds of glass ornaments over the last 40 years and says the Candle Factory is very selective about what ornaments it sells in its Traverse City store.
Some 99 percent of its ornaments hail from Europe, he estimates, but in recent years China has also managed to get a foot in the door of the ornament business.
“In the late 1980s and ‘90s labor costs started to rise and the cost of the ornaments started escalating,” he said.
“One of the importers went to China because of lower labor costs and we started seeing different shapes we hadn’t seen before, like roosters, a slice of cherry pie and soccer balls — the traditional forms started to change.”
The Candle Factory carries both European and Chinese ornaments because they’re well made and the shapes are interesting, Teichman said.
It wasn’t until Karen Gardner inherited her great aunt’s vintage glass ornaments that she really began to appreciate the workmanship and beauty of these diminutive works of art.
“I had always done simple trees but when I got her collection I really started to appreciate these ornaments that can be whimsical and feature some clever interesting characters,” Gardner said.
Now her Christmas tree is decorated in an array of vintage glass ornaments that not only includes the ones she inherited but those she’s found over the years.
Like any seasoned collector, Gardner is particular about what she buys and not not any glass ornament will do.
“I look for deals but I also look for unusual ones and I only do figurals,” she said. “There are some amazing glass ornaments out there like fish in nets or one that looks like a Tiffany lamp.”
Most people today are on the hunt for the figurals, with many priced under $100, according to Jim Morrison, founder and curator of the National Christmas Center in Paradise, Pennsylvania, the only Christmas museum in the United States.
“For some the price of $45 to $50 is prohibitive for an ornament but people are still collecting them,” said Gardner. “The German kugels can go for really big money on eBay.”
A less expensive option is to start by collecting the vintage American-made baubles. A visit to eBay or Etsy will yield you a box of Shiny Brites in the original packaging for under $50. You can also find antique ornaments at local antique shops, estate or garage sales.
“They may become a family heirloom that’s nice to pass on,” Gardner.
Where to find them
Antique and vintage glass ornaments can be found at almost any area antique shops, estate sales and even garage sales, including:
Wilson’s Antiques
Elk Rapids Antique Market
Country Christmas (also carry reproduction vintage ornaments)
Reproductions
Vintage reproductions can be found in a variety of shops from locally owned to big-box, including:
The Candle Factory
Christmastide TC
Empireblu Vintage Furnishings
The Red Dresser
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.