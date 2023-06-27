Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT... The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Tuesday, June 27th to be an action day for elevated levels of fine particulate in all northern lower Michigan counties. Pollutants within those areas are expected to be in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups with some hourly concentrations reaching the unhealthy level. Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are expected to impact PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much northern lower Michigan. The air quality index is expected to range from the unhealthy for sensitive groups level with some hourly concentrations reaching the unhealthy level. It is recommended that sensitive groups such as people with lung disease, heart disease, children and older adults should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. For further information...please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality Index page on the internet at HTTP://WWW.DEQMIAIR.ORG