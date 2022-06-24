Sometimes you just don’t have space for a garden. Or maybe you do, but you like the idea of having a pot of herbs ready on your porch or deck to pluck fresh as you cook.
Either way, container gardening is a thing, especially now, with lots of options for all kinds of spaces.
“I think it started before COVID, but COVID helped, (and) people are growing their own food,” says Carol Renis, a designer for Pine Hill Nursery in Torch Lake. “Now with the shortages we’re getting, people are thinking this is a smart thing to do. And people who don’t have a lot of room tend to grow their herbs and vegetables in pots, which is technically a container garden.”
Megan Gilger of Traverse City can tell you all about container gardening in its many farms. A longtime gardener — she learned from her grandfather and father while growing up — states her website, freshexchange.com, where she explores herb garden growing, raising chickens and related topics.
“I teach people how to garden,” she says, noting that she conducts classes online and in person on top of providing resources on her website. “It’s wanting to help people feel like they can garden in a way that can help the environment.”
Container gardens can be housed in anything from a raised bed to various sizes of pots, planters and bags, Gilger says.
“A container garden is a really great option when you aren’t sure about where you want your garden to be,” she says. “I suggest to people that if they’re not sure where to put their garden, to consider doing pots or grow bags or things like that as containers."
If you have a porch, patio or balcony, you can garden, Gilger says.
“It’s great for someone who’s not sure or has a small space to get growing or if the space you have for a garden isn’t ideal, maybe there’s not enough sunlight, a lot of wind, different things like that,” she says. “A back deck can do a lot in terms of growing food."
Types of containers are endless
The variety of containers that are suitable for planting are as limitless as your imagination.
“As long as it has good drainage, you can use almost every material to grow something in so you can get really creative,” Gilger says.
Jen Shepard, general manager at Garden Goods in Traverse City, also says just about any type of container will do.
“Some people do it in window boxes,” she says. “Other people do them in large pots.”
EarthBox is a system that provides a self-contained container garden complete with drainage.
“They’re self-watering, they have a little basin in the bottom. You can even do tomatoes in EarthBoxes,” Shepard says.
Gilger likes to use little feed troughs made of aluminum and come in various lengths. They're available at farm supply stores.
“You just drill holes in the bottoms, and you can mount the inside of the trough like a trellis,” she explains. “You can grow peas and cucumbers off it. You can grow lettuces and flowers even with the cucumbers. You can do a lot in that one trough. Utilizing that vertical space gives you lots of opportunity to grow things.”
She’s also a big fan of bags, typically made of some type of fiber, similar in look to a laundry bag but designed for plants.
“I love grow bags because they’re utilizing upcycling materials, they last forever and they’re really versatile in terms of size and shape,” Gilger says. “You can grow anything from potatoes to tomatoes to flowers to herbs to lettuces.
“You don’t have to worry about drainage because they drain really well. What’s awesome about them is they help aerate the root system — they do something called air pruning, which is one of the best ways to develop a strong root system.”
When the season’s over, the bags can be emptied, flattened and stored, taking up very little space.
Renis says raised beds are also considered container gardens.
“You can make it attractive,” she says. “Very often on the retail floor, I might do a tomato and some herbs and also stick some edible flowers in it.”
The main thing is to make whatever containers you select large enough.
“You’re going to be watering little tiny pots multiple times a day,” Shepard says, “where if it’s a bigger pot, it gives them more room to grow and you’re not watering so much.”
Whatever you choose for a container garden, the soil is one of the most important elements and should include clean topsoil and several inches of good manure.
“You want to mix that in with your topsoil by hand and that’s going to create some really good nutrients,” says Gilger, whose manure of choice is Dairy Doo from Michigan-based Morgan Composting Inc. Garden shops typically sell some type of raised bed mix in bulk or bags.
What to Plant
Most herbs can be planted together in the same container. One exception might be mint, which is fast growing and better put in its own pot, Shepard says.
“I’d do the taller herbs in the center, say rosemary or lemongrass, then you can have something like thyme or oregano trailing over the side,” she says. “Usually I have rosemary, parsley, thyme and oregano.”
Shepard likes lemon verbena because it exudes a strong scent of lemon and helps deter bugs. She also enjoys adding flowers to her herb pots to make them prettier — say, pansies with lettuce because they can take the early cold weather. She starts the season planting window boxes and then expands to other container gardens as weather warms.
Gilger says planting a salad mix variety in the same bag is an easy option.
“You can have fun with different lettuce varieties and herbs,” she says. “It can be fun to grow cilantro, dill and different types of lettuces together, then you clip it all together and it has this beautiful, herby, earthy flavor that makes salad taste incredible.”
She also does seed potatoes in bags, which come in various sizes.
“Some are large and designed specifically for tomatoes so you could put a tomato in there with some lettuce,” she says. “You can grow carrots in them because they’re deep enough and come in all shapes, sizes and the ability to make them vertical.”
In fact, when planting container gardens, Gilger tries to keep in mind the types of ingredients she likes to be able to harvest and bring immediately into her kitchen to eat.
“There are certain plants that like to cohabitate and actually perform better when they cohabitate together,” Gilger says.
A fan of homemade pasta sauce, she suggests a mix of tomatoes and basil, which she says help each other taste better. She might add marigolds to the container to help repel mice, squirrels and even birds that might want to nibble on the tomatoes.
A garden with the ingredients for fresh salsa is another option, though she says cilantro can be tricky to grow.
“Cilantro is actually a cool weather herb, not a warm weather herb,” Gilger says. “They’re trying to grow at the same time as tomatoes, so it’s a different season.”
Shepard says some newer tomatoes, along with peppers and cucumbers, are being developed in dwarf varieties so they can do better in containers.
Other plants that do well in containers include strawberries that often bloom all summer, as well as peppers, Renis advises.
“We do a lot of small fruits in containers,” she says. “We even have a little raspberry bush you can put in a pot and a little blueberry bush that are just container size. They’re rather attractive and flower before they fruit so you have something to look at."
Even root vegetables like radishes can thrive in a box or pot.
“They don’t have a deep root system,” Gilger says. “You can pull them out and eat them.”
Certain squashes and kale extend the container garden season into fall, Gilger notes.
“Then you could add in some more fall herbs like sage and thyme and things like that, that would taste really good,” she says. “I like to think of what would taste good together in a dish.
“Usually when those things are together, it’s almost like growing the dish itself.”
Megan Gilger’s Pasta Sauce
4 c. chopped tomatoes
1 onion, chopped
4 carrots, peeled and chopped
4 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
1 T. balsamic vinegar
1/4 C. dry white wine
1 handful fresh basil
1 T. butter
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 C. pasta water reserved
Use pasta of choice cooked per package instructions.
In a heavy-bottom pan, heat the butter (or oil of choice), add in the chopped onion and cook until translucent and fragrant. Then add the garlic and cook until fragrant. Add carrots and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, keeping the heat on medium. Once beginning to cook, add in the wine to deglaze the pan. Add the tomatoes and balsamic vinegar. Salt and pepper the mixture.
Allow the sauce to cook for 4 to 5 minutes on medium so it bubbles but isn’t burning. Let the liquid cook down to a thick texture so there's no more liquid. This will depend on your tomato variety.
When the sauce thickens, remove from heat. Add fresh chopped basil to the sauce.
When ready to serve, place on desired pasta and add just a little pasta water to help the sauce thoroughly coat the noodles well with sauce. Serve with fresh basil on top and Parmesan if desired.
