TRAVERSE CITY — Six weeks after Grand Traverse County officials tasked leaders of a county-owned nursing home to re-think a multi-million-dollar pension bond request, an adjusted ask is headed back to the county board.
The Pavilions will again request approval of a $6.3 million pension obligation bond, but has agreed to make an additional $500,000 payment on the debt out of cash reserves.
Kory Hansen, chief executive officer of Grand Traverse Pavilions, had requested county commissioners approve up to $6.3 million in pension obligation bonds. The bonds would address one division —non-unionized workers — of the facility’s unfunded pension liability.
Commissioners Brad Jewett and Ron Clous in October questioned why the facility wasn’t using any of its own cash reserves — about $8 million, financial documents show — and whether there had been a years-old missed opportunity for Medicaid bond payment reimbursement.
Commissioner Betsy Coffia had expressed concerns the three-member Department of Health and Human Services board, which oversees the Pavilions, hadn’t fully vetted the request, after it was learned members had a 48-hour notice to read bond funding documents and that one member was absent.
Clous and Jewett also work in the local senior services industry; Clous owns North Star Adult Foster Care and Jewett co-owns the Culver Meadows facilities.
Ultimately, commissioners took no action on Hansen’s initial bond request; when Chairman Rob Hentschel asked at the Oct. 14 meeting if anyone planned to make a motion, there were no takers. Hansen promised to revisit the issue with DHHS board members.
On Monday, the DHHS board unanimously approved a two-part resolution addressing a cash reserve policy and a possible pension debt payment.
The resolution changes the facility’s cash reserve fund balance policy, from a target of between 15 and 18 percent to 20 percent of the annual budget, meeting documents show. Also approved was making the additional $500,000 payment toward the pension debt.
“The policy is very straight forward, it’s very similar to what we’ve had in the past other than creating a couple of new categories for assigned funds,” Lindsey Dood, Pavilions chief financial officer, told DHHS board members. “One for capital expenditures and one for pension stabilization.”
Commissioner Gordie La Pointe, liaison to the DHHS board, attended the DHHS meeting, had questions about the fund balance percentage but said he would support the bond request.
“To boil it down, to go back to the county board, I think we can give a good reason on why we need a significant fund balance,” La Pointe said.
All three members of the DHHS board — Chair John Rizzo, Vice Chair Cecil McNally and Ralph Soffredine — were present for the meeting and voted to approve the resolution.
Two members of the DHHS board are appointed by county commissioners; one member by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. On Tuesday an ad hoc committee of the county board voted to recommend Gordie La Pointe, who did not seek re-election, be appointed to fill Chair John Rizzo’s soon-to-be vacated seat.
Steven Burke, president of MFCI and a member of the Pavilions’ service team who put the bond request together, confirmed the Pavilions will again ask the county board to approve issuing a $6.3 million bond, but will then make the $500,000 payment on the debt, over and above the bond amount.
“By law you can only bond 95 percent of the pension liability,” Burke said. “Then the $500,000 additional deposit will result in moving them closer to 100 percent funded.”
Burke said in an email Wednesday the bond plus the additional payment was estimated to get the pension fund 90 percent funded, based on 2019 figures which show a liability of $11,008,497.
The Pavilions’ employee pension plans are on what’s called a defined benefit plan, as opposed to a defined contribution plan which is less expensive for employers and which all county employees, with the exception of those who work in the circuit court, have been on since 2001.
Hansen said the goal is to transition Pavilions’ employees to a defined contribution plan. Closing out the defined benefit division, as required by Section 518 of Public Act 329 regarding municipal pension obligation bonds, would be a step toward that goal, he said.
It was the DHHS board, and not Hansen, who were the first to support the additional payment.
“That was based on the conversations from the last month’s DHHS board meeting,” Hansen told La Pointe, about the $500,000. “That providing something was better than nothing, that was not necessarily my personal opinion that its the best thing to do, but if that’s everyone’s opinion of the pension bond, if that contributes anything to get this passed, then I feel it’s something that we can do.”
Hansen said he fully supports bonding, but unknowns of the COVID pandemic and future stimulus relief plus staffing constraints, census challenges and any changes to Medicaid reimbursement, make having adequate cash reserves critical, he explained in an email Wednesday.
Bonding benefits include a cost savings if the rate of return generated by a large up-front payment into the pension fund, which is managed by the Municipal Employees Retirement System, is higher than the bond payment; a more predictable bond payment; and the potential for reimbursement, Hansen said.
Whether Medicaid or another public mechanism will reimburse the Pavilions’ pension payments, should the county approve the bond, remains unknown.
Hansen previously said the reimbursement program might end this year or next but the decision to bond is a sound one even without reimbursement, which he categorized as “icing on the cake.”
“The ability to recoup some of the costs through the Medicaid reimbursement system may or may not happen, but there’s also the CPE program and we feel there could be some type of reimbursement,” Hansen told DHHS board members. “We have no idea how much that could be. Could be $100,000, could be $1 million.”
CPE refers to certified public expenditures and is a federal program that provides funding through the state to county-owned nursing homes like the Pavilions, in order to help cover costs other nursing facilities, who have more choice in patient populations, don’t incur.
“If the county facilities are held to a different standard in terms of who they are going to accept — they can’t cherry pick their patients, they have to accept everyone — it makes it so the counties aren’t stuck with footing the entire bill of the cost that’s exceeding reimbursement,” said Jon Lanczak, a senior manager with Plante Moran in Southfield, and a member of the Pavilions’ bond service team.
The Medicare reimbursement isn’t for the bond payments specifically, Lanczak said, but rather in Michigan allows the bond payments to be included in the Pavilions’ overall cost for patient care.
Michigan is one of the only states in the country still operating under a cost based system for Medicare, and is likely to transition to a patient outcome system, which critics say bases payments on what a patient’s care should cost, not necessarily what it does cost.
Lanczak said “the writing is on the wall” for the change and thus far no opportunities to “grandfather” bond payment expenses into the new system are in the works, he said.
Once the transition happens, facilities like the Pavilions will no longer be able to wrap the cost of pension bond payments into the overall cost of patient care, he said.
La Pointe advised Hansen and the DHHS board to get the bond approval request in soon, in order to have the issue discussed, and possibly voted on, at either the Dec. 2 or the Dec. 16 regular meeting.
