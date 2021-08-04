TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County is exploring the possibility of partnering with Leelanau County to provide information technology services.
Administrator Nate Alger told county commissioners at their regular meeting Wednesday that he and Leelanau Administrator Chet Janik have talked about the possibility, though discussions are preliminary.
Leelanau's IT Director Ron Plamondon plans to retire next year and Leelanau board members have talked about restructuring the one-person department.
Alger said Grand Traverse already provides some limited IT services in Leelanau for 86th District Court, which serves both counties and Antrim County.
"Because of our relationship right now with the courts we already have IT service present in Leelanau County," Alger said.
He said he was approached by Janik about a week ago about contracting services. Leelanau currently contracts for IT services with Safety Net in Traverse City.
Alger said Plamondon and Grand Traverse IT Director Cliff Dupuy will get together and come up with ideas on how services could be shared.
"I will not engage in a relationship in which we will lose service for Grand Traverse County," Alger said. "We have to have some benefit from the relationship."
Grand Traverse has 11 employees in its IT department, including Dupuy. Plamondon is the only employee in the Leelanau IT department.
Janik was not available for comment.
