TRAVERSE CITY — A Grand Traverse County resident is suing Grand Traverse County and a sitting commissioner after he displayed a rifle while she gave public comment calling for board members to denounce the actions of the Proud Boys during a livestreamed board meeting.
Commissioner Ron Clous, who displayed a rifle on-screen for about seven seconds, as well as Grand Traverse County will be named in the lawsuit, according to Blake Ringsmuth, her attorney.
Ringsmuth said he plans to file the lawsuit early Monday in U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan, Southern Division.
The lawsuit claims Clous displayed the rifle in retaliation directed at the woman as she exercised her First Amendment rights, Ringsmuth said, and asks the court to enjoin Clous and the county from engaging in any future retaliation for anyone exercising their right to free speech.
A press release distributed Friday morning about the upcoming filing identified the woman as “Jane Doe,” although she previously publicly identified herself as Keli MacIntosh to the Record-Eagle and other news outlets, both local and national.
Clous was in his home and attending the meeting remotely when the incident occurred.
“As a society, as a state, we have a law that says it’s injurious to flash a gun at anyone, period,” Ringsmuth said. “It’s not a matter of whether the meeting is virtual. That threat was communicated. This is about public officials threatening people who criticize them.”
Clous did not return a call seeking comment.
County Administrator Nate Alger said he was not at liberty to discuss a lawsuit that has yet to be filed.
The lawsuit also asks the court and jury to hold Clous accountable, as he is not willing to take responsibility for his actions, Ringsmuth said.
“He didn’t even have to apologize for his actions,” Ringsmuth said. “If he had said, looking back, it wasn’t the right thing to do, we wouldn’t be here.”
The lawsuit stems from a Jan. 20 incident that took place during public comment, when MacIntosh asked the board to denounce the Proud Boys, whose members had previously attended a meeting regarding the county becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary.
No denouncement came. Instead, Clous left his seat to pick up the rifle, which he then held across his lap, prompting board Chairman Rob Hentschel to laugh.
The incident drew national and international headlines and angered county residents who demanded apologies and resignations from Clous and Hentschel. No apology ever came and Clous has never talked about the incident at subsequent meetings.
“We want the world to know that this isn’t what the Grand Traverse area stands for, because he’s given us a black eye in the world community,” Ringsmuth said.
Clous’ actions, Hentschel’s laughter, the lack of a county policy, the lack of censure all implicitly endorse Clous’ actions, Ringsmuth said. The county also failed to put any policy in place after the incident, he said.
A resolution that would have censured Clous was voted down by the board in February on a vote of 3-3, with Clous recusing himself.
Another Resolution of Redress, written by Hentschel, would have declared the display of weapons while members of the public are speaking “inappropriate,” and called on commissioners to use the same professional behavior in video meetings as they would in a traditional meeting. That resolution was also voted down, with many saying it was inadequate.
A county policy states that employees are not allowed to have any kind of weapon on any Grand Traverse County property or anywhere that county business is conducted unless they have authorization from the county administrator. Violation of the policy result in termination of employment.
MacIntosh has said she has received several death threats over the phone since the incident.
A Michigan State Police investigation into the incident was completed and turned over to the Grand Traverse County prosecutor’s office, said Lt. Derrick Carroll, Seventh District spokesman.
The prosecutor turned the case over to the state Attorney General’s office in late February and is being reviewed, according to Courtney Covington Watkins of the office’s external affairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.