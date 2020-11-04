TRAVERSE CITY -- Just shy of 5 a.m. elections officials in Grand Traverse County posted a final vote tally, including nearly 31,000 absentee ballots.
Grand Traverse County residents cast 55,601 ballots, more than 68 percent turnout. The results are the "unofficial" count and will be finalized when elections workers certify the results in the coming days.
Here are some of the winners:
- Republican John R. Roth edged out Democrat Dan O'Neil in the race for the 104th State House District.
- Voters renewed Grand Traverse County's road millage by about a two-to-one vote margin.
- An increased surcharge to support Grand Traverse 911 services also passed by more than an 8,000-vote margin.
- All three incumbent members running for new terms on the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education lost their seats. Challengers Josey Ballenger, Flournoy Humphreys and Scott Newman-Bale all were elected by more than a 2,000-vote margin. Ballenger garnered more than 18,000-votes, about 8,000 more than Jane Klegman, the closest incumbent challenger.
- Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley was elected to another term, surpassing challenger Greg Hall by about 6,000 votes.
Follow record-eagle.com throughout the day for full coverage of these races and many more.
