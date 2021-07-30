TRAVERSE CITY — Several years ago visitors at the Grand Traverse Commons would throw change in the pond that surrounded the once Rainman statue.
Some liked the statue, some didn’t. It was eventually returned to the artist who created it and the water pump for the fountain stopped working. In two years since then, the Commons “fountain” hasn’t looked like a fountain — but good news is on the horizon.
A year ago, a number of women who live at the Villages at the Grand Traverse Commons took the lead on a fundraising effort to restore the fountain, a thing they believed to be a landmark. The group, which called themselves the Fountain Committee, successfully raised more than $10,000 in donations to give the go-ahead to construction workers that began work in June.
“We did some investigating, we realized it was going to be really expensive. So we though, ‘Alright. How can we do this?” said Fleda Brown, a local author who was one of committee’s leads.
The committee successfully got the support from the newly formed nonprofit Friends of the Historic Commons, which supports activities that enhance the Commons and the area.
After a GoFundMe campaign generated a little more than $1,000, the Friends of the Historic Commons said they would take on the project as their first. The significance of that meant donations moving forward would be tax-deductible.
“Then we started to get a fair number of contributions. A few $1,000 ones, a few $500 ones, and so on,” Brown said.
Notices went out in Village newsletter. Committee member Marty Leavenworth said such donations were not exclusive to those who lived in Traverse City.
Brown said the the “big break” came when a man in downstate Michigan with a connection to the Commons heard about the project and wanted to help. The man was willing to donate a large sum of money to finish the campaign, ultimately giving the green light for construction.
“That sort of took us over the top pretty quickly,” Brown said. “It’ll be lovely to have a fountain again.”
Historically there have been several fountains at the Commons that are no longer there anymore. In the particular spot where the Rainman statue was at, there wasn’t a stand-alone fountain.
It was considered to replace the statue with a new statue, but Brown said the committee couldn’t find one that wasn’t either too modern or expensive. Those estimates were in the range of $20,000 to $30,000.
“We all missed it,” Leavenworth said. “We’ve just got this big, round, hole in the ground with nothing.”
Even when it was a statue with a pond, the entire structure was in need of major repairs.
The pump had to be replaced, bricks that form the pool needed to be realigned and tightened up.
The liner of the pool needed to be replaced and up to date, but a silver lining of that ended up being the addition of lights that could illuminate the water. That would allow the structure to still be able to stay lit when the fountain is shut off for the winter.
“We could have some other focal point like a Christmas Tree or some little sculpture,” Leavenworth. “I’ve even thought of having some sort of community contest for different pieces of artwork to go in that spot in the winter when the fountain is not on. We’re all really excited.”
Leavenworth said it took time to find a general contractor who could take on such a job. The committee ended up with Greener Earth Landscaping, who was still working on the fountain toward the end of June.
“I told them this should be a feather in their cap — to be able to help with something at the historic Grand Traverse Commons,” Leavenworth said.
