TRAVERSE CITY — A resolution to support a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer detailing service worker re-opening concerns was not well-received by a majority of county officials Wednesday.
“I can appreciate the effort that’s been put into this,” Commissioner Gordie La Pointe told Commissioner Betsy Coffia, who is an original signatory of the letter. “And I have no issue with the Whereases —it’s the, now Therefore's.”
La Pointe said he supported service workers, as well as workers in other businesses such as manufacturing, distribution and construction, male and female, but that Coffia’s letter made him feel uncomfortable.
“I read this letter several times and its not perhaps what the message is, it’s the tone of the message,” La Pointe said.
The resolution sought commissioner support for an open letter written by Coffia and seven other elected women officials from northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.
The letter urges Whitmer to protect the rights and safety of service workers by enforcing executive orders.
"We know that workers rights are women's rights," the letter states in part, "and that our region's service industry is heavily staffed by women like ourselves. We understand the treatment of these workers in this reopen is a women's rights issue and a public health issue."
Circulated on social media, the letter received 500 signatures from around the state, Coffia said.
The resolution supporting the letter failed 5-2 with Coffia and Commissioner Bryce Hundley supporting, though Hundley said he, too, had questioned the tone of the document yet still chose to support it.
"I'm done putting people in a circumstance where they can't win whatever they do," Hundley said.
The choice of going to work and leaving your children unattended, potentially flagging a report to Child and Family Services, or staying home and being barred from unemployment was no choice at all, Hundley said.
Commissioner Sonny Wheelock said the problem was bigger than the letter described and the state could not legislate its way out of the economic impact of COVID-19.
Commissioner Ron Clous said it wasn't needed; Commissioner Brad Jewett said he represented the needs of residents in Grand Traverse County, and not the 29 counties represented in the letter.
"I do have sympathy for the employees that are struggling to find daycare or whatever the case may be," Jewett said. "But also I feel this letter is kicking our employers right in the teeth when they're already down."
Board Chairman Rob Hentschel said it is actually employees, not employers, who have the power to control their own working conditions.
"It is a sellers market when it comes to selling your labor as an employee," Hentschel, a co-owner of a family-run hardware store and gas station in East Bay Township, said.
"So, I would encourage those people that are having employers that are not working with them on an individual basis, not looking at their own circumstances, is there's a better job out there," he said. "Go find a job where they will take care of you."
Coffia is the only woman currently on the county board, and following 40 minutes of discussion, seemed to bristle at use of a word — tone — many women's rights advocates find objectionable.
"Okay," she said, audibly sighing. "I wish I were surprised by this response, I am not ... As far as tone, gentlemen, this is an all female elected official written letter."
"We do believe in women's rights," she added. "It's not the first time, nor will it be the last, that women speaking up for women's rights are tone-policed by bodies of people who are not women."
Commissioners have passed supportive resolutions on a variety of statewide and politically volatile issues this term — Enbridge’s Line 5 oil and gas pipeline, the 2nd Amendment and even an open letter to Whitmer on reopening, written by La Pointe.
“We’ve had some letters to Lansing through the term, and they tend to go down on party votes," Hundley said. "They are not typically my desired thing to do in our work here."
The letter on service workers rights contained specific calls to action, such as providing the new director of worker safety with a staff and conducting robust investigations when workers rights were potentially being violated, so that's why he supported it, Hundley said.
Coffia said she also supported local businesses, but they already have advocates at the state level, which individual service workers do not.
“These are our constituents and unlike our businesses — which I do support, we have a lot of amazing businesses that are doing everything they can for public safety and worker safety under really unprecedented conditions — but our business have a chamber of commerce which has a legislative liaison, they have many advocacy arms,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.