From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — A meeting of the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners, scheduled for Wednesday, has been canceled.
A motion by Commissioner Sonny Wheelock, Jr., seconded by Commissioner Brad Jewett, that the board have a standing weekly meeting passed unanimously May 6.
The resolution included language stating the schedule would be followed until further notice, though the board chair has the authority to cancel the meeting if deemed unnecessary.
Prior to Wheelock’s motion, board members were frequently called special meetings to conduct business and receive virus updates from health officials.
A special meeting required written requests to the county clerk from at least two commissioners and Wheelock said his motion simplified the process and the meeting schedule.
Board Chairman Rob Hentschel said there was only one item on the agenda, hence the cancellation.
The board will meet next on June 3 at 8 a.m. The public can attend remotely by calling in or by viewing the livestream on Youtube. Details at grandtraversecounty.org.
