TRAVERSE CITY — When asked about funding for a new senior center, Grand Traverse County Commissioner Gordie La Pointe said he’s calling an audible.
“I plan on asking for it to be added to the agenda for discussion,” La Pointe said Tuesday. “We really had nothing to put on the agenda until we heard back from the city and knew what they were going to do. That’s why its not already on there.”
City commissioners hit the pickleball into county leaders’ court with their move Monday to ask city voters to authorize leasing a new senior center to Grand Traverse County.
A question on the Nov. 3 ballot would give city leaders the OK to negotiate a 50-year lease for the new building, planned where the current one sits at East Front and Barlow streets, as previously reported. City commissioners would approve the agreement’s final language.
Their 6-1 vote, with commissioner Tim Werner voting against, came after county leaders asked for some kind of written ownership interest in the new building.
City voters’ approval would only count if the entire county, city voters among them, adopts a millage to pay for the new building, according to ballot language.
City Manager Marty Colburn said the idea is to put the millage and the lease questions to voters at the same time. County voters could decide whether to levy 0.4 mill for three years to pay for construction.
Traverse City owns the senior center and surrounding parkland, while the Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network provides services.
That’s through a management agreement Colburn previously said is set to expire in about 18 months.
County and city officials do agree a new senior center is needed, but in recent months haven’t seen eye to eye on much else.
“It looks like there are symbolic gestures being made but the real issues are not being addressed,” County Commission Chair Rob Hentschel said Tuesday. “There are still details which have not been worked out.”
More than a year of volleys back and forth over joint responsibilities, the building design, parking and funding have dominated separate city and county discussions, before staff was assigned to try and work out a deal.
“We had to have legal reviews and now you see the effect of those reviews in the city deciding to put the lease question to voters,” Alger said. “We know what we can do legally now, we know what we have to do for a new senior center, and unfortunately its Aug. 4 and we have less than a week to get it done.”
Alger said he and Colburn spoke briefly on the matter Tuesday morning.
Earlier this year, county commissioners voted to approve millages for the November ballot only and La Pointe said there’s no better time.
“You never want to feel rushed but I’d like to push this forward now,” La Pointe said. “If you want to give the most voters the opportunity to weigh in, there’s no better time than during a presidential election.”
If voters are to decide yet this year on whether a millage should fund the project, ballot language must be approved and submitted to County Clerk Bonnie Scheele by Aug. 11.
That’s not the final say, however.
Should either board change their minds, the issue can still be pulled as late as early September, Alger said, as long as the ballots haven’t been printed.
He said that’s too close to running out the clock.
“If the lease was not done and we didn’t have agreement by August 28th, that would be our final date,” Alger said.
Similarly, city commissioners could withdraw the lease ballot question as long as it’s logistically possible, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette told them Monday.
If no decision is made during the county commission meeting Wednesday, Alger said he and Coburn could still schedule a special meeting for city and county elected officials.
Colburn said the city and county have partnered on building a new senior center for two years and foresees a positive resolution.
“I think that everybody wants to meet the growing needs of the seniors, and we’ll work towards that,” he said.
