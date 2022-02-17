TRAVERSE CITY — A new health care model is coming to Grand Traverse County’s jail that will offer inmates care from local providers.
County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to hire County Health Support Services to provide medical, mental health and psychiatric care in the jail, but not without some reservations — namely, the company’s lack of corrections experience.
But Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Barsheff, jail administrator, said the benefits of having providers who are in the community and can offer a continuity of care is what sold a committee that chose the company from four that submitted bids. If a person is treated for substance use disorder or a mental or physical health issue while an inmate, they can continue that treatment with the same provider once they are discharged.
“Their model offered something so different that we wanted to go that direction and not get so hung up on the fact that they don’t have the correctional experience,” Barsheff said. “They have a significant amount of experience delivering health care in communities, just not in the correctional facility.”
The individuals who are part of the organization live here, he said, unlike other national companies, including Wellpath that now delivers medical and psychiatric services at the jail but is based in Tennessee. Wellpath has been the jail’s provider since 2018.
Barsheff said he’s taking a little bit of a risk in hiring a company that doesn’t have a track record, one that he can’t call other jails to get references.
“But when you look at their model and what they’re proposing it’s very intriguing and I think is something that is worthy of us trying,” he said.
A 10-month contract will be negotiated with the company, Barsheff said. If the model does not work out, service will be sought from another company through the bid process, he said.
The newly-formed CHSS, which will be managed by Kona Medical Consultants, submitted the low bid of $712,240 to provide medical, mental health and psychiatry services to the jail until the end of 2022, according to a proposal submitted by the company. The jail has a budget of $996,000 for those services.
Kona Medical will hire a local medical director, psychologists, nurses, social workers and more to offer round-the-clock care, the proposal states. The jail will be staffed from 8 a.m. to midnight seven days per week, and doctors, psychiatrists and psychologists will make in-person visits and be available 24/7 through telehealth.
Commissioner Bryce Hundley said community support for the model is there, but he has fears about the new provider’s ability to pull it off for the amount in the bid. Other bids from IMG Clinic PLLC near Detroit; the national Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Wellpath ranged from $990,000 to $1.2 million.
Donovan Miske, executive director of Kona Medical, has said using local resources, including pharmacies, laboratories and imaging companies, will keep costs down significantly.
Commissioner Betsy Coffia, who said the Wellpath model has some serious issues, said what she likes about the proposal is the continuity of care that it offers.
“If a person is in jail for five days or five weeks and they start to make some progress, you want them to be able to continue that care, ideally with the same provider when they leave,” Coffia said.
Miske said individualized care plans and medical records will follow people if they choose to continue treatment outside of the jail.
“Disruption of care can cause a lot of mental and medical duress in anybody,” said Miske, who lives in Traverse City, but attended the meeting remotely.
Being in jail can offer a person the opportunity to get the help they need and prevent recidivism, which will, in turn, benefit the entire community, Miske said.
Commissioner Darryl V. Nelson said it takes a lot of guts to go in a different direction and that change may come with some bumps and hiccups.
“Everybody here admits that we need a change and it’s our moral and ethical responsibility,” Nelson said. “These are individuals that really need some help.”
Northern Lakes Community Mental Health provided mental health services to the jail until about a year ago. The agency’s contract was not renewed after a study showed not enough inmates were served by its program.
Jail and county administrators opted to combine all health services, including mental health and psychiatry, to be provided by one company.
