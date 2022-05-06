Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES, WARM TEMPERATURES, DRY GROUNDS AND GUSTY WINDS FOR ALL OF NORTHERN LOWER MICHIGAN... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 016 Emmet, Fire weather zone 017 Cheboygan, Fire weather zone 018 Presque Isle, Fire weather zone 020 Leelanau, Fire weather zone 021 Antrim, Fire weather zone 022 Otsego, Fire weather zone 023 Montmorency, Fire weather zone 024 Alpena, Fire weather zone 025 Benzie, Fire weather zone 026 Grand Traverse, Fire weather zone 027 Kalkaska, Fire weather zone 028 Crawford, Fire weather zone 029 Oscoda, Fire weather zone 030 Alcona, Fire weather zone 031 Manistee, Fire weather zone 032 Wexford, Fire weather zone 033 Missaukee, Fire weather zone 034 Roscommon, Fire weather zone 035 Ogemaw, Fire weather zone 036 Iosco, Fire weather zone 041 Gladwin, Fire weather zone 042 Arenac, and Fire weather zone 099 Charlevoix. * WIND...Gusty east northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum levels of 30 to 35 percent, locally lower. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&