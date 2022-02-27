TRAVERSE CITY — Holly and Tom Reay know it wasn’t the pandemic that killed their son.
It was a years-long struggle with severe anxiety and depression, one which culminated in his death by suicide on July 10, 2021. In his obituary, the Reays wrote of Tommy’s love for writing, sailing and catching sunsets. Tommy’s easy ability for empathy was a core part of who he was, said his parents, who live in Glen Arbor.
Maybe his openness and empathy were part of the reason why his death occurred when it did: after a year in-and-out of school, trying to find the right therapist and listening to political vitriol simmer to a boil in school board meetings and on TV.
“Tommy was a smart, empathic kid who was very much concerned with others and their well-being. I think that witnessing all the selfishness and stupidity exhibited by adults was discouraging for him,” said Tom Reay, Tommy’s father. “I wouldn’t say it was COVID. It was what COVID brought out in people.”
Schools, parents and social workers are seeing firsthand how two-years of COVID have affected kids.
Heightened stressors of all kinds have cracked open the conversation on youth mental health, revealing kids who felt battered by having formative moments of their youth robbed by the pandemic, only to be replaced by isolation, belligerent adults and a bleaker outlook for the future.
In response, kids have been reaching out for help — only to be met by a strained system that struggles to address their growing needs.
Suffering in plain sight
In May 2021, two months before Tommy’s passing, mental health screenings for children at Northern Lakes Community Mental Health (NLCMH) were the highest they’d been in years. Across six Northwest Michigan counties, NLCMH saw 124 children for crisis counseling or inpatient services — triple what the organization saw in the same month a year prior.
Staff at NLCMH say their numbers show the tip of an iceberg. These are the most severe cases, said Melissa Trout, who manages child and family outreach with NLCMH. It doesn’t include kids with more mild conditions or kids who seek out counseling elsewhere.
The result is that it’s impossible to say how many kids have sought counseling since the pandemic began. But NLCMH’s numbers offer a definitive glimpse into the problem, and they parallel a growing national trend.
“It’s a real disruption in their daily life. Between school closures and stay-at-home orders, more loneliness and isolation,” Trout said. “Which is why I think we’ve seen an increase in the mental health contacts we’ve had over the past couple years.”
Trout’s kids have had parents fall sick or lose their jobs. Others didn’t adjust to online schooling. Meanwhile, a school shooting in Oxford was followed by several school shooter threats throughout the Grand Traverse region.
“My school got, I think, three shooting threats in the month after the shooting,” said Will Unger, a junior at Traverse City Central High School. “So, it’s obvious that teens are suffering in plain sight.”
Unger said it seems like the isolation, burnout, political divisiveness and general uncertainty that have been ushered in by the past two years exacerbated existing stressors and anxieties and pushed many to their limits. In the course of the past year, he lost two friends to suicide, he said.
Even now that school is mostly in person the general divisiveness continues to weigh heavy on his mind.
“The debates over mask mandates in schools, the switch from in-person learning to virtual learning, the debate over how we have severe staff shortages at school, all of these hot topics surrounding the pandemic, still are very prominent in our lives,” Unger said. “And it’s not necessarily something that’s going away or leaving room to heal.”
Kids fell on both sides of the masking debate, said Trout. But whichever side they fell on, they were still involved at times by parents who used their mental health as a justification to berate their teachers and school board officials.
The spats prompted Addienna Nicolaou, a senior at Traverse City West, to speak up at a school board meeting in January after watching trustees and parents deliver heated criticism of trustee Erica Moon-Mohr. Moon-Mohr had posted on Facebook criticizing a board decision to allow the school district’s mask mandate to expire.
“There were so many adults there and the entire conversation was about what’s best for kids. It drove me insane — it’s crazy to me — the number of times that adults are willing to put words in kids’ mouths and they’re not willing to ask. How would you have any idea?” Nicolaou said. ”These adults are not walking into the school every day.”
And Nicolaou said, no parent understood the sense of loss.
“Until this year I had been to one school dance,” Nicolaou said.
Provider perspective
As one of the few pediatric psychiatrists in northern Michigan, Dr. Sander Weckstein’s services are always in high demand.
Typically, his patients have been psychiatrically hospitalized or have overlaps of psychiatric disorders. Prior to the pandemic, he noticed a steady rise in requests for his services between each year.
In the past two years, however, there have been “a lot more” kids showing up on his radar with severe psychiatric issues.
“I’ve had to say no to a number of hospitals that are, in essence, discharging their adolescents from a psychiatric hospital and wanting them to be seen by a psychiatrist within ‘X’ period of time, and I just don’t have that ability,” Weckstein said.
And there are few places to turn when severe issues evolve into crises. Munson hospitals don’t admit pediatric behavioral health inpatients, said Brian Lawson, a spokesperson for the hospital. After an evaluation, kids in crisis are placed in the emergency department while they wait for a bed at a specialized facility downstate.
Weckstein said many of his patients spend “inordinate amounts of time” in the hospital.
Weckstein and his wife, Wendy, a certified wellness coach, run Northern Michigan Psychiatric Services, which offers a program called Stressed Teens. In Stressed Teens, Wendy works with groups of teenagers on handling stress and anxiety for eight weeks at a time.
In the past two years, Wendy has seen deeper levels of anxiety, self-doubt and self deprecation and more self-harming behaviors and maladaptive coping mechanisms in her groups. These behaviors have always been present, she said, but they seem to be affecting more kids since the pandemic’s start.
“I really get that feeling that all the other traditional stressors in their life with COVID on top of it (have) taken many of them to their tipping point,” Weckstein said.
At Child and Family Services, requests for mental health services dropped off somewhat at the beginning of the pandemic, said Paula Smith, director of behavioral health. By the time school resumed in person, requests for mental health services grew above normal numbers and still are elevated.
“Now we’re seeing even more people reaching out and one of the challenges now is that, during the pandemic, people in these positions, the helping professions, are like, ‘Whoa, I can’t keep doing this,’” Smith said. “So there’s been a lot of staff turnover.”
With staff shortages, Smith said CFS is trying not to overwhelm its employees with tasks or push them to burnout, which also means patients often wait longer for services.
In schools, the struggles kids are facing are prevalent as well.
Ian McGurn, a parent of three and a science teacher at TC Central, said he has seen a shift in his students’ struggle firsthand with mental health. He noted an increase in students he refers for learning accommodations for anxiety and depression during the pandemic, he said.
The gaps between students who are well-supported and those who aren’t grew as well, McGurn said. Kids who may have otherwise been “holding it together” were pushed over the edge by the extra stressors placed on them by pandemic times.
“My impression of the pandemic has really been, it sort of took all of these problems that I saw as a teacher, these mental health issues, and it basically just poured gasoline on the fire,” McGurn said.
Challenges mount
It was Dec. 22, and Marjie Rich was in a snowy parking lot of a pizzeria. Rich is the executive director of Generations Ahead, a nonprofit support organization for young parents. That night, Rich was there to hand off baby clothes, diapers, and food to a young mother with two children.
Before she left, Rich asked if her organization could help the mother with anything else before Christmas.
“She said, ‘I just need to know that I’m going to be able to start seeing a therapist’,” Rich said.
COVID complicated everything for young mothers and fathers who she works with. Rich guesses some 30 teen moms gave birth throughout the pandemic — all in hospitals with single person limitations on who could be by their bedside. Sometimes they gave birth alone.
“They lost their support systems, they lost their friends. These are kids that already felt isolation from their peers,” said Rich. “It’s breathtakingly sad.”
As a result, her organization is changing to prioritize therapy; Rich hired a second social worker to keep up with that demand.
“In the past when a parent came into our program, it was because they heard we had free diapers. That was what I would call the carrot,“ Rich said. “The calls I’m getting now are: I want therapy, and I hear you guys are providing that.”
In special education, some are seeing the impact of the pandemic especially in younger kids.
Amy Smith, the department chair of Creekside School, said being exposed to high levels of stress in the home and isolated from same-age peers at such a young age likely is what has negatively affected the mental health of kids as young as 5 or 6 years old.
Creekside is a Northwest Education Services program for special education students who have significant emotional and behavioral needs. Teachers at Creekside focus on social-emotional learning and students’ mental health.
There are a “handful” of students at Creekside currently who are in need of more targeted mental health support, and in some cases should be in a psychiatric facility, Smith said. This is often the case, but in the past, students have not had to wait as long as they do now to get the medical attention they need in crisis, she said.
“There’s always some students that require that level of need,” Smith said. “And in the past, it felt like they’ve gotten it and now we’re not able to access it.”
Search for a new normal
For many who work in youth mental health, the changes they have seen during the pandemic feel more like the new normal than a battle to overcome. Many do not see the need for youth mental health services petering out anytime soon, nor do they necessarily want that. Many want more resources and energy dedicated to addressing youth mental health and see the robust conversations happening around mental health as the pandemic’s one silver lining.
“All of the systems are taxed, CMH’s numbers are up, our psychiatric facilities for kids are full, and so there’s really nowhere to turn,” Smith said. “I think until we are able to open up more resources and really triage we’re going to continue to see (that) because students’ needs aren’t being met to the intensity level that they need to be met.”
Some in the community have stepped up to meet the mental health needs of young people. In the past few months, Good Works Lab, a social justice organization created by parent and former executive director of Norte Ty Schmidt, formed and organized an initiative meant to make youth mental health services in the community more accessible for young people.
Parents, community members, teachers, including McGurn, and kids make up the volunteers at Good Works Lab.
At Glen Lake High School, Tommy Reay’s death woke many up to the dire situation of youth mental health and pushed mental health counselors Keltie Palmer and Matt Perschel and Glen Lake students to create Tommy’s First Mates, a student-led organization meant to encourage and welcome open conversations about youth mental health.
Six students across all grade levels make up Tommy’s First Mates and act as a resource for Glen Lake students to talk about their struggles with mental health if they don’t feel comfortable going to an adult or counselor.
“A lot of people open up a lot more,” said Fischer Alonzi, a senior at Glen Lake involved with Tommy’s First Mates. “They know they aren’t alone.”
The Reays have become active, too. In Leelanau, parents reach out to them to talk about their own children.
They speak candidly about Tommy’s death — about their own learning curve — and the Reays will host two workshops on life-saving interventions in April.
“It’s bittersweet. We want to help others so that nobody has to be in this position,” Holly Reay said. “But that doesn’t replace the fact that we are here because our son is not.”
