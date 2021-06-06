TRAVERSE CITY – The Jeopardy category is: One word answers.
The answer: Everyone.
The question: Who does Michael’s Place of Traverse City help?
“I personally have had experience with Michael’s Place,” said Traverse City resident Heidi Argue. “I just know Michael’s Place does a tremendous service to the children and adults who are dealing with loss.
“One of my biggest takeaways that I’ve learned about them over the years is that folks, no matter their age, come away from Michael’s Place feeling like they are not alone in their grief.”
With a mission statement that doubles as a calling card — to provide “... support and advocacy for children, teens, and adults grieving the death of a loved one, and educate the community on the impact of grief” — Michael’s Place has served untold numbers of grieving residents over the years.
Executive director and CEO Mindy Buell, the visionary and strategic leader of Michael’s Place since its founding 20 years ago, has been the driving force of “... building respected and sought out no-cost support services for children, families, schools, and workplaces grieving the loss of a loved one.”
Medical personnel who grieve over the loss of their patients, first responders who grieve over the loss of accident victims, family members who grieve over the loss of a loved one, and students who grieve over the death of a fellow student — everyone — can find solace and support at Michael’s Place.
And more and more it’s the latter – students at every level from elementary through high school, as well as higher education — who are reaching out to the staff of Michael’s Place to help them get through the grieving process.
“There is great concern by school counselors for the toll the pandemic is taking on the mental health and wellness of their students,” said Buell. “The restrictions have created isolation and loneliness for people of all ages, and concern over the fallout is significant.
“In March, 2020, Michael’s Place was providing 25 in-school support groups throughout the region. When the shutdown occurred, our attention continued to focus on the grieving students, but we quickly understood our need to support the school counselors.
“Despite not being in-person, school counselors were still providing direct care for their students, and they needed support-care,” said Buell, who has a bachelor’s of arts in communication and a master’s of education administration from the University of Toledo.
Buell said Michael’s Place partners with TBAISD and other regional schools to provide innovative and compassionate grief support for their grieving students and school community. In addition, training school personnel on grief crisis planning and response, and the impact of grief on children and families, remain a priority for Michael’s Place.
Carol Greilick, assistant superintendent for Special Education with the TBAISD, said “... we are grateful for our formal and informal collaboration with Michael’s Place.”
“Our conversations with Executive Director Mindy Buell have given us a solid understanding of the compassionate support the staff and volunteers provide to assist students and families in navigating their grief in the face of the health of a loved one,” said Greilick. “Their grief education and support of school personnel in responding to the needs of students is equally important.”
Greilick said the district has 10 school psychologists and school social workers trained in the National Association of School Psychologists’ PREPaRE curriculum, which supports the district’s “... leadership teams to develop crisis response plans and staff to develop skills.”
That curriculum, called PREPaRE, is defined as:
P – Prevent and prepare for crises
R – Reaffirm physical health and welfare, and perceptions of safety and security
E – Evaluate psychological trauma risk
P – Provide interventions
a – and
R – Respond to mental health needs
E – Examine the effectiveness of crisis preparedness
“Our partnership with Michael’s Place ensures a multi-faceted support system for children, families, and school personnel in the face of loss,” said Greilick.
There also are times when the staff of Michael’s Place, itself, turns to its own services for support.
“In 2018, supporting the care and well-being of our staff was added by our board of directors to the organization’s strategic plan,” said Buell. “At that time, a new standard of care was set by the board. The board continues to concentrate on staff well-being, heightened even more throughout COVID.”
Year by year, Michael’s Place has grown from being a one-core program to a multi-tiered approach to meet the needs of grieving children and adults through an array of program offerings.
Over the last 20 years, Buell and others there have created and implemented innovative programs that place the bereaved on the road to resilience, offering six support programs to children, teens, and adults grieving the death of a loved one.
For more information go to mymichaelsplace.net; 1212 Veterans Drive, Traverse City, MI 49684; 231 947-6453.
