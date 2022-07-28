We found them on the beach just seven miles north of Elk Rapids over the Fourth of July. When I say we, it was really Henry, my gleeful labradoodle. He sniffed them out in the detritus washed up along the shoreline amidst dead crayfish and small pieces of driftwood.
When he thought I wasn’t looking, he’d slip one into his mouth and throw it down the hatch with a toss of his head. When he saw I was looking, he’d hang one out of his lips like a cigarette and run around in circles as I tried to remove it.
They were an invasive species of dead herring, better known as alewives. His beard and breath reeked of rotting fish. If he had rolled in them, I probably would have rolled in them right alongside him. I couldn’t have been happier. The return of the alewives meant the return of the salmon.
The story starts over 50 years ago at a time when there were no salmon in the Great Lakes. It’s been so long that many of us have forgotten. It began with the alewives. They came from the Atlantic, stowaways within ballast water that empty ships carry deep in their holds in order to keep from tipping over. Or maybe they made it up the St. Lawrence or the Hudson to the Erie Canal. No matter how they arrived, they discovered they liked it here.
They liked it so much, in fact, that their numbers multiplied until planes flying over Lake Michigan saw what they thought to be massive oil slicks, miles long. It was not oil but die-offs of the oily-fleshed alewives. And you know where those alewives ended up — on the beaches.
According to Dan Egan, in his wonderful book “The Death and Life of the Great Lakes,” Chicago sanitation workers removed and buried enough alewives to cover two football fields 500 feet high. That was in just one month.
To give you another perspective on the population explosion, biologists estimated that alewives made up 17 percent of the fish mass in Lake Michigan in 1962. By 1965, they accounted for 90 percent of Lake Michigan’s fish mass (other estimates put it at 95 percent). Either way you think about it, that’s a lot of dead, smelly fish.
Clearly, something had to be done about it. A native of Bellaire (the Shorts Brewery one, not the Fresh Prince one) was needed to take on the invasives. He was the right man for the job, and he was in the right job to do the job.
Dr. Howard Tanner was the head of the fisheries division of the Department of Conservation from 1964 to 1966. During that time, he solved the invasive alewife problem by bringing in other invasive species called Pacific coho salmon and Pacific chinook (king) salmon.
He was fighting fire with fire and playing God at the same time. It seemed he was successful. His introduction of salmon to the Great Lakes played a huge roll in what is today a $7 billion commercial and sport fishery (that’s all of the Great Lakes fisheries, not just salmon). I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Tanner back in 1994 when he and I were both at MSU. He’s a wonderful, kind man who worked hard at walking the fine line between protecting a natural habitat and meeting the needs of people and a changing ecosystem.
Plus, you’ve got to respect the fact that the Department of Conservation was under the public gun at a time when pollution and environmental degradation were running rampant. Tanner was given a directive by his bosses that later became part of the title of his 2018 book. “Do something,” and if possible, “make it spectacular.” (“Something Spectacular: My Great Lakes Salmon Story.”)
It was. But not at first. In the spring of 1965, Governor George Romney helped Tanner release salmon into Wilkerson Creek, a tributary of Torch Lake. They promptly went AWOL, the fish equivalent of homing pigeons with broken compasses. The second time was the charm. Tanner released year-and-a-half coho salmon into the Platte River near Honor, Michigan in April of 1966. They grew big and returned with a vengeance to Platte Bay in mid-August of 1967. Tanner had created a fishery that people would die for. Unfortunately, some did.
It was the end of September 23, 1967 and hundreds of anglers were fishing coho in Platte Bay, many of them in small or overloaded boats. A major squall came in. Boats swamped and fishermen drowned, some even while wearing life jackets and in sight of the beach. Traverse City author Jerry Dennis was there, a 13-year-old trying to help his father rescue anyone they could. He documented the tragedy in his book, The Living Great Lakes, and that particular chapter is a heart-wrenching read. But such is the lure of salmon. I dare say no other fish would cause anglers to risk their lives to catch them.
For years the catching just kept getting better and better. The salmon themselves got bigger and bigger as they ate the alewives. The DNR kept planting more and more salmon. It seemed to be a win-win situation. But salmon are not only voracious eaters, they are picky eaters. Salmon dine almost exclusively on suspended baitfish like alewives and smelt (which if you’d tried to go smelt dipping in the past 20 years you know have also had a drastic decline). Like a toddler who’d rather go hungry than eat her vegetables, salmon would rather starve than eat gobies. So, they did. It happened in Lake Huron first. The alewives disappeared into the bellies of salmon, and then the salmon themselves disappeared. The entire fishery crashed. Lake Michigan fisheries biologists knew they were next, so they hit the brakes on their stocking programs in an effort to save the alewives that salmon were introduced to control. It seems they caught it just in time.
Talking with Jason Swan, a DNR fisheries technician out of the Oden Fish Hatchery and a first mate on the Bay Harbor charter boat, Plumber’s Helper, he explained that today fisheries biologists are closely monitoring the alewives and adjusting salmon stocking accordingly. He said the salmon are rebounding.
“The alewife population is rebounding as well. The higher biologists would like to see three strong age classes of alewives, and I believe we have two right now. With three strong age classes, we could have alewives dying again like back when the salmon fishing was really good. We’re seeing that on the Leelanau Peninsula down by Glen Arbor. Those ports are seeing dead alewives all the way down to Ludington.”
And I’m seeing them on the shoreline of East Grand Traverse Bay. Which gives me hope for August. The coho and kings are out there now, cruising the entire lake from Chicago to Green Bay to the straits of Mackinac. They’re growing big. Soon, if all goes according to plan, they’ll move into the bays and off the break walls as they prepare to run up rivers and spawn in September and October. When they do, and you catch one, don’t forget to thank an alewife.
