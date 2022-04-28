Some day when you’ve got lots of time to think, ask yourself a question.
“If I could do only one outdoor activity, which would bring me the greatest pleasure?”
Seriously, play the game. God is testing you by taking away, one by one, each of your favorite hobbies, just like he did with Job. Actually, Satan was tormenting Job, but God was letting him do it, so if you ask me they were in cahoots with one another.
Bluegill fishing over the beds with a fly rod on a warm spring evening.
Gone!
Mallards dropping into the corn stubble as crisp October winds rustle the few remaining leaves.
Gone!
Salmon slamming a glow spoon off the breakwall, just as the sunset drops into Lake Michigan.
Gone!
But God has mercy, and He stops Satan while you still have one good outdoorsy hobby left. What’s it gonna be?
Me? Well that’s not fair, because I’ve already thought about it.
I’d keep walking the dogs.
That’s right. More than any outdoor pursuit, walking the dogs gets me out in nature two, sometimes three, times a day whereas all of my other outdoor hobbies are seasonal at best and often only a day or two a year at worst. I’m fortunate because we live in a small subdivision surrounded by a couple hundred acres of Walloon Lake Conservancy forest. While my hunting cabin sits two hours away and only gets visited three or four times a year, in my woods walks with the dogs, I visit the cabin often, revisiting old hunts and planning new ones.
While I’ve owned a pedigreed, field trained English setter who was given away to me at age 17 (the year I learned adults lie) by the president of the Ruffed Grouse Society because Sam was a “slow hunter” and a German shorthair named Heidi who made the Energizer Bunny look like a sloth, my current compadres do not hunt.
Lily is a small black Scottish terrier (for sure) and a pit bull terrier (we think) mix and Henry is a white and brown Labradoodle who looks like a springer spaniel that had an encounter with an electric fence. Small burs love his soft, fine, afro, and they know that he can transport them for miles across the planet. What the burs have not figured out is that they never fall out of his fur. The only way to remove them is to cut them out where they end up in a softball-sized clump in the garbage can, and Henry ends up with a bad haircut.
The two of them remind me of George and Lennie from “Of Mice and Men.” One big, one small. One white, one black. One old and wise, one young and silly. Lily is smart and responsible, her main vice a Napoleon syndrome toward other dogs. Henry is perpetually happy, entertaining himself by attacking the rotary sprinkler and doing cartwheels in the wet grass. He’s a lot like Tigger as he bounces and trounces his way through life, which is not a problem if you have a knee at the ready or can spin like a bull fighter. We watch Henry when elderly people are around.
However, for the last year or so, it’s been hard to get Henry out the door for a morning walk. He’s not sick or fearful. He’s playing tug of war with Lily. We wake up and stumble downstairs together, both tugging at my hands and at each other, quite literally a tangle of legs and bodies thumping down the stairs. They wait patiently and quietly while I pour a cup of coffee, and when I turn down the hallway toward the front door, the frenzy begins. Lily starts it, grabbing a stuffed animal and thrusting it at Henry. He obnoxiously barks in her face before taking hold of the other end. By this time, I’m waiting at the front door, coffee cup in hand, and the tugging, growling brawl has begun.
“C’mon, time for a walk.”
“Grrrrr….urrgggh…rrrrrrr!”
The growl tug fest grows louder.
I open the door. “You guys coming or not?”
More growls and snarls. This time more determined.
Henry, at least, gives me a glance out of the corner of his eye. Lily is committed to the fight. Henry is twice the size and half the age of Lily, but no one is gaining ground. That’s one clue this is just theater, and no one really means what they say, kind of like politics.
That’s when I play my trump card.
“So I’ll see you two later. I’m going for a walk.” I shut the door, take two steps and wait three seconds. Then I reopen the door. This strategy always works. Henry finds his Samson-like strength, pulls Lily across the living room carpet, and being the wise one, she lets go before being dragged through the threshold and down three steps. Henry prances victorious to the middle of the front yard where he drops his stuffed animal and refuses to pick it up again when we finish our walk.
It’s like that every … single … day. The fact they never tire of this game amuses me, even though it’s so darn obnoxious. It puts me in a good mood every morning. We stroll up to the cul-de-sac, Henry ranging through the woods while Lily sticks with me on the edge of the street. We survey the treetops, looking at the light as it hits them, the breeze as it stirs them, the clouds far beyond them, gauging the day’s temperament. Then after my coffee cup is drained, my body is loosened up and the cobwebs are cleared, all I have to say is, “How about some breakfast?” and everyone does an about-face for home.
Nature is a wonderful place to explore with fishing rod or gun in hand, but if I had to trade in either of those gathering tools for a leash, I wouldn’t hesitate. And never is there a better time to be outdoors with the dogs than an April morning when the robins are singing, the smell of damp earth fills the air and life returns to northern Michigan.
