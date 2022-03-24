We were ahead of our time. By about three weeks, to be exact.
Late winter in northern Michigan can wear on one’s nerves. Trying to think of something fun to fish for in March was stretching mine. Florida bonefish seemed like a good answer. Then I remembered Matt Robinson, a soft-spoken guide from Boyne Outfitters, telling me about Euro nymphing the Pigeon River for steelhead. Like the guide, the river is quiet and overlooked. It seemed like the perfect place to explore.
So that’s what we did. Drew Oliver, a fellow guide, joined me. You expect to be cold when steelheading, but with temps forecasted in the high 30s, not that cold. Numbers can deceive. As we geared up in the parking lot of the Agnes Andreae Nature Preserve off M-68, a cold wind cut through the pines as well as my wool jacket. For once, I was happy to be trudging down a snow-covered trail in heavy neoprene waders. At least I’d generate some heat.
What I wasn’t happy about was the ice that still had a chokehold on the river. The Pigeon is a fast-flowing, shallow river. But even in the quickest stretches, only a narrow ribbon of open water cut through the middle of the river. Getting to it would not only be counter-productive (You wouldn’t expect steelhead to be holding in the middle of a burst from a firehose), but outright dangerous as well. So instead of fishing, Drew and I just walked and talked as we explored this most amazing stretch of river. Even though the fishing was a bust that day, I wasn’t disappointed. I had discovered a beautiful place. I wanted to know more about it.
So I contacted Tim Cwalinski, a senior fisheries biologist for the DNR who oversees both the Pigeon and the Sturgeon rivers. My big question to him was how do these inland lake steelhead differ in behavior and movement from the Great Lakes counterparts? Turns out they don’t.
Cwalinski explained that the rainbows I was looking for in the Pigeon are descendants of wild fish that originally came from Lake Huron through the Cheboygan River, crossed Mullet Lake and spawned in the Pigeon River. But when the young grew up, they decided they liked the 100-foot trench in Mullet Lake just fine. Why travel all the way back out to Lake Huron? So they stayed.
Just like the migrations of their Great Lake counterparts, these inland lake steelhead move into the rivers in early spring to find warmer water and spawning grounds. Cwalinski said that although a rushing river seems frigid in the winter, it’s actually considerably warmer than a frozen lake. Most northern Michigan rivers are fed by groundwater that seeps to the surface at a pretty constant year-round temperature of 46-50 degrees. However, the water in a frozen lake might be only 33- or 34 degrees. Put yourself in the place of a steelhead. What sounds more attractive to you in mid-March?
However, Cwalinski also explained a certain percentage of rainbows run up into the Pigeon (from Mullet Lake) and the Sturgeon (from Burt Lake) in late summer or early fall as the water warms and the dissolved oxygen content drops significantly below the thermocline (particularly in Burt Lake). He said that of the entire population of mature fish that will spawn in the river, perhaps about 25 percent, will move into the river in the late summer/early fall and the other 75 percent will move into the river in the spring. There will be a few fish trickling in all winter, but it’s not a significant number. Either way you cut it, there are steelhead to be caught in both the Pigeon and the Sturgeon in the fall all the way through the spring. And until they’re ready to spawn on the gravel riffles, they’ll most likely be hanging out near bottom in deeper water on the bends and at the end of runs where they don’t waste energy fighting the current.
After speaking with Cwalinski, I reached out to Matt Robinson to learn how to actually fish this kind of water. He uses a different technique than many steelheaders. It’s called Euro (short for European) nymphing, and it’s essentially straight line nymph fishing without the aid of an indicator (aka bobber). In a nutshell, you’re fishing straight down off the end of your rod tip. Robinson explained it best.
“You’re fishing runs very close to you. You’re not going to be casting across the river. Keep fishing lane by lane. Move out two to three feet more and fish that lane. It’s like you’re on a road.”
Enjoyment not only comes from the effectiveness of the strategy but by the sensation of feeling everything your fly touches as it tumbles along the bottom of the river.
“You’re trying to get your nymph down to the strike zone in front of the trout’s face where the current is slower. With a tight line straight down you should be able to feel every nick of every rock it hits in the run. Basically, what’s different than [Euro nymphing] and regular nymphing rig with a bobber is you can feel everything. It’s not as if you’re just waiting to see a bobber go down.”
Robinson looks for gravel, rocks and riffles. He likes quicker water but avoids rapids. And the flies he uses? Pheasant tails and hare’s ears (yawn). Yarn eggs with tungsten beads (uh-hum). And San Juan worms (WHAT?)
“The San Juan worm is my secret that’s not really a secret. When I go to the Pigeon for steelhead, 90 percent of the time I’m fishing a pink squirmy wormy. I’ve done so well with it. I tie it with a big heavy pink bead. Then I just use the rubber worm material, wrap it around the shank and leave the tail hanging off of it. I don’t know any fish that doesn’t like eating a worm. Everybody thinks eggs and stoneflies when it comes to steelhead, and I fish those too, but I love the worm.”
Apparently, steelhead do too. Robinson catches fish.
