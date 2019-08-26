TRAVERSE CITY — Greenspire is looking toward the future.
The charter school that currently serves sixth- through eighth-grade students is eyeing expansions at the middle school level and a venture into serving high school students.
The moves were set in place 18 months ago when board of education trustees adopted the school’s strategic plan. Superintendent Kevin Kelly said the seven-year agreement Greenspire recently entered into with Grand Valley State University to act as an authorizer is key in the school increasing middle school enrollment by 220 students and opening a high school by as early as fall 2020 or 2021.
Kelly referred to the steps not so much as “greater expansion” but instead “smarter expansion.”
“It puts us in a universe of educators with a shared vision and a shared mission that we haven’t enjoyed before,” Kelly said of the partnership with Grand Valley. “It gives our teachers the ability to collaborate with people of similar assignment across the state, whereas previously we were somewhat isolated in our own small school.”
Greenspire spent the last eight school years with Traverse City Area Public Schools as its authorizer. Grand Valley will oversee Greenspire’s performance to make sure it operates with integrity and will also provide governance support, access to professional learning opportunities, tuition support for teachers at Grand Valley’s College of Education and the ability to be part of a network of 78 charter schools throughout Michigan.
Grand Valley, which also authorizes Old Mission Peninsula School, will receive 3 percent of Greenspire’s per-pupil funding for its services. Kelly said Greenspire will remain at 132 students until a new addition is built on the property to expand the middle school.
“The enrollment demand is there. We know that,” Kelly said. “We’ve had a wait-list now going on four years.”
The original plan called for expanding the middle school and then adding high school services, but Kelly said a federal expansion grant for charter schools that could bring in $1.2 million gave them the opportunity to do both simultaneously.
Kelly said they likely will use a pre-existing facility for the high school in the short run instead of constructing a building. He said they are exploring options with partners in the community that have space available but they are not yet “to the point of inking an agreement.”
“Once we’re able to stabilize the program, then we can move to property acquisition and the construction of a high school,” he said.
Expansion of the middle school is also going to call for changes to the roads near the school, Kelly said. He is working with Traverse City and Garfield Township officials as well as Sen. Wayne Schmidt and other stakeholders in the Village at the Grand Traverse Commons to come up with a solution.
“It’s would be great for the school,” Schmidt said. “Any time we get better education opportunities for our students, that’s a good thing.”
Yvette Babin-Ringsmuth, Greenspire board vice president, said the expansions are something for which the community has been yearning.
“The way that Greenspire has already served the education community here and the students in the area has been a gift,” Babin-Ringsmuth said. “It is a manner of education that is engaging and inspiring. We are really missing that in our community. Since we’ve been able to offer that at the middle school level, it’s a natural step for us to be the ones to offer that at the high school level.”
The Greenspire board meets Monday at 5:30 p.m.
