TRAVERSE CITY — Nine plastic jugs filled with spare change and dollar bills ranging from $1 to $50 sat on the front desk counter at the Greenspire School.
Toothpaste, cans of soup, boxes of diapers, board games and dozens of other donated items lined shelves that stretched wall to wall in the common room.
All ready to be shipped to those in need through the Child and Family Services of Northwest Michigan.
Both the Wish List Drive and the Change The World Drive at Greenspire began Dec. 4 and ran through Dec. 19, during which classes vied for which could bring in the most money and the most items. Greenspire held events — such as Dress Like A Baby Day, movie night, an indoor snowball fight (with cotton balls) and a lock-in — to encourage students to donate and rev up both their competitive and generous spirit.
Kevin Kelly, Greenspire superintendent, said students have latched onto the event, which now is in its sixth year.
“The Giving Season has the kind of legendary status of being really fun because we do a lot of funny, crazy things,” Kelly said. “But the kids also understand that it’s meant to be philanthropic.”
Carson Brown, Lily Heinzelman, Abigail Newell and Alex Packer headed up the Giving Season student committee to help organize the two weeks of events and select what charity will be the benefactor. The crew met with Kelly in his office throughout the process and considered the Wounded Warrior Project, Father Fred Foundation, Cherryland Humane Society and Toys for Tots along with several others on a long list of possible charities before choosing CFS.
“We’re aware and we know there’s a lot of charities out there to give back to,” Newell said. “We know we can help. It feels really accomplishing and fulfilling.”
Kelly is amazed by how the students respond to the event now compared to when it started. He said they just innately understand that giving back is not only an expectation — like homework — but a responsibility that feeds their spirit and nurtures their soul.
“We don’t have to remind them. The stuff — the money and donations — just comes in,” Kelly said. “It’s a part of the Greenspire community, and everyone knows that they have to do their part so we can fill a truck.”
Kelly said a lot of that goes back to the mission statement of the school that seeks to “facilitate lifelong learning and nurture ethical citizenship.”
“We use that mission statement as a touchstone when we’re planning for the year and whenever we feel like we’re off track,” Kelly said. “This is a perfect embodiment of that connectedness to the community. It teaches the kids that we don’t live in silos. We live together in different communities, and they understand they can have a meaningful impact on their community.”
Although Packer said he’s enjoyed the breaks from instruction while they’ve organized the events and drives, he said the life lessons he and his classmates are learning from this are just as vital as what he learns in class.
“We’re giving back to the community that has given a lot to us and the school and what they’ve helped us with,” he said.
Heinzelman said her generation knows the importance of good works and lending a helping hand.
“A lot of kids these days are really trying to give back,” she said. “We should do this. We should do that. It is always something to help others.”
Kelly marvels as he watches his students learn the power of collectivism.
“I can do my part, but when I partner with you, the total is greater than the sum of the parts,” Kelly said. “It’s a fundamental way of getting things done. It fosters cooperation. It fosters communication. It fosters all these really important life lessons.”
