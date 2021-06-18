GRAND RAPIDS — While Interlochen Center for the Arts has announced an abbreviated summer concerts series with six August shows, another popular West Michigan amphitheater plans a full schedule of 28 shows starting in mid-July — about the same time that the Michigan-bred Greensky Bluegrass rolls out a brand new mini-festival south of Grand Rapids.
The uber-popular Greensky Bluegrass and Camp Greensky organizers couldn’t quite pull off their planned early June event in northern Michigan due to COVID, but they’ve come up with the next best thing.
Hoxeyville Presents will roll out three straight nights of Greensky Bluegrass performances in mid-July at the Caledonia-area Shagbark Farm south of Grand Rapids that usually hosts the Cowpie Music Festival.
The inaugural camping festival July 16-18 will boast opening sets by Sierra Hull on Friday, Railroad Earth on Saturday and Steppin’ In It on Sunday. Tickets — $170 adults who camp for the weekend, $150 for non-camping or $50 for a one-day pass — went on sale today here.
Recent relaxing of COVID capacity restrictions sparked creation of this new event.
“I knew June and a full Camp Greensky was not going to work and had too much risk in it for me,” said Jake Robinson of Hoxeyville Presents, which also hosts the Hoxeyville Music Festival Aug. 13-15 in Wellston, Mich.
“We began with the concept of a drive-in (concert) then pods, then finally as things looked to be fully open by then, I did a full redesign to a camping event.”
Organizers are hoping for a turnout of a few thousand people — “similar to past Hoxeyville and Camp Greensky numbers, but time will tell,” Robinson said. “Consumer confidence is on the uptick as more folks are getting vaccinated and we are all naturally moving back outdoors more in the summer.”
The new festival will be staged on the same site where Cowpie Music Festival traditionally has been held in August. While Cowpie was canceled for 2021, organizers are planning a one-day “Slice of Pie” event later this summer.
Greensky Bluegrass — a Kalamazoo-bred, progressive bluegrass band that’s become a national powerhouse — will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the July event, with the opening acts taking the stage at 7 p.m. On Sunday, Steppin’ In It will play at 5:30 p.m. with Greensky Bluegrass at 7 p.m. Tickets and details are available online at hoxeyvillepresents.com.
Meanwhile, after skipping 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture is set to return with a jam-packed musical schedule starting in mid-July, with its outdoor amphitheater hosting 28 concerts through Sept. 19.
Emmylou Harris, Collective Soul, Harry Connick Jr., Umphrey’s McGee, Trombone Shorty, 38 Special, Old Crow Medicine Show, Squeeze, America, Indigo Girls and Lettuce highlight the 2021 series that kicks off July 18 with Preservation Hall Jazz Band and the Grand Rapids Symphony.
(Harry Connick Jr. also plays Interlochen on Aug. 10; Old Crow Medicine Show plays Interlochen on Aug. 28.)
“Here we go,” said Chris Mautz, the Utah-based promoter who books Meijer Gardens shows. “I’m reinvigorated and excited to get back at it and see people gather again.”
With the state’s recently relaxed restrictions for outdoor shows, Meijer Gardens revamped outdoor amphitheater will be at its full 1,900 capacity, with tickets going on sale to members via Etix – a new ticketing partner, after Etix purchased Star Tickets – at 9 a.m. June 26. Public sales begin July 10.
Although this year’s schedule for the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens features several returning acts – including The Verve Pipe, Pink Martini (with Grand Rapids Symphony), The Beach Boys, Ani DiFranco, O.A.R., Pat Benatar, Toad the Wet Sprocket and Old Crow Medicine Show — several acts are playing Meijer Gardens for the first time in 2021.
That roster includes Collective Soul, Shakey Graves, Blues Traveler, 38 Special, Squeeze, Colin Hay (of Men at Work), Black Violin (with Blind Boys of Alabama) and funk-meisters Lettuce, who close out the series on Sept. 19 with opening act Galactic (which played Meijer Gardens with Preservation Hall Jazz Band in 2018).
Mautz conceded that planning and scheduling this summer’s later-than-usual series “was certainly an adventure” due to uncertainties regarding COVID health restrictions as well as the touring plans of targeted artists.
“None of us has been through anything like this before. It was a process where I kept tabs on my main contacts out there and had ongoing conversations over the course of the year,” Mautz said.
“We talked through a bunch of different scenarios … and stayed really engaged through this. (When the time came) it put us in a position to be ready to deliver something really robust.”
That process of “putting all these different pieces together” resulted in a series that’s “a blend of things we’d been wanting to have in 2020 and some old favorites.”
Member ticket prices range from $35 for The Verve Pipe on July 24 and St. Paul & The Broken Bones on Aug. 27 to $100 for Harry Connick Jr. and his band on Aug. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.