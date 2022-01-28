When the Michigan-bred Greensky Bluegrass started “as a fun thing to do” with regular jams more than two decades ago in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids, band members were just learning the bluegrass ropes.
The notion of becoming a nationally acclaimed bluegrass powerhouse that’s toured the globe wasn’t part of the plan – if there even was a plan.
“There was no intention from the beginning to do what we’ve been doing,” conceded guitarist Dave Bruzza, who’s actually a drummer at heart.
“It’s definitely morphed into something. I’m extremely grateful for the life that I’ve had. I’m 41 years old with a 21-year career. … I’ve slept in all 50 states. That’s pretty impressive.”
Greensky’s unexpected, epic journey as a band is also reflected in the unexpected, epic title track from the band’s new studio album, “Stress Dreams,” released on Jan. 21.
Written by bassist Mike Devol, the psychedelic, eight-minute progressive bluegrass gem is enhanced by the stunning addition of gorgeous organ and piano work by Holly Bowling, also a Michigan native, member of the band Ghost Light and frequent collaborator with Phil Lesh.
“We always joke about her being the sixth member of the band,” Bruzza said.
“She’s just an incredible musician and an incredible person. It just felt right. It was really kind of the perfect track for to play on and collaborate with.”
What Bruzza describes as “a very visual song” on the new album is not the only surprise on a 13-track recording that was a long time coming, with band members first starting to write and share demos in early 2020 when the pandemic set in.
Now spread across the country. they eventually met in Colorado in August that year for “a closer look” at the songs, then started recording at Guilford Sound in Vermont in late September 2020. They eventually wrapped things up with two sessions at Echo Mountain Recording in Asheville, N.C., with the album co-produced by two other Michigan natives: Dominic John Davis (Jack White) and Glenn Brown.
While Bruzza calls it “a really good collection of songs” that “work together,” there’s no underlying theme like some of the group’s past albums.
“This is kind of a little different because we recorded so many songs that didn’t make it onto the cut of the record,” he noted, conceding that assembling “Stress Dreams” was “quite the process” due to the challenges of the ongoing pandemic.
That’s also why band members – Bruzza, Devol, mandolinist Paul Hoffman, banjoist Michael Bont and Dobro player Anders Beck – are so pumped up about getting back on the road, with a jam-packed 2022 ahead.
An initial tour with The Infamous Stringdusters kicks off Jan. 20 in Albany, N.Y., eventually swinging into Michigan for a Feb. 18 concert at The Fillmore Detroit.
A host of high-profile festival appearances also are on tap, including a return to Michigan for June’s Camp Greensky Music Festival (which the band hosts) and appearances at MerleFest in North Carolina, Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Colorado and High Sierra Festival in California.
“It’s going to be really nice to get back out there and play,” Bruzza said, noting that live shows are critical for band members’ and fans’ mental health. “Just like everyone else, we have to work. This is my livelihood, as well as the rest of the crew and organization.”
The band, naturally, has special affection for its Michigan shows and fan base. Last summer, Greensky hosted a three-night mini-fest at Shagbark Farm outside Caledonia, then played its traditional two-night stand at Kalamazoo’s State Theatre on Thanksgiving weekend.
While Bont is the only group member still residing in Kalamazoo, Bruzza made it crystal clear that Greensky is still a Kalamazoo band.
“To come from a small town like Kalamazoo and go out and do these things, it’s very unique. Kalamazoo is a special place,” said Bruzza, who grew up in Kalamazoo. “To come back to Michigan is always really, really special.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.