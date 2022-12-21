INTERLOCHEN — Green Lake Township trustees approved specific legalities allowing licensed retailers to sell recreational marijuana in this rural community, after voters passed a ballot proposal in November.
“The people have spoken, they’re for adult use recreational,” said Supervisor Marv Radtke, Jr. during a special meeting Monday. “Let the market prevail, the free market.”
The ballot proposal, which on Nov. 8 passed 1,859 to 1,476, compelled officials to enact an ordinance permitting recreational use retailers to operate within the township.
The ballot proposal also named the number of retailers voters approved — two — although trustees decided instead, in a 5-1 vote, not to limit the number of permits that could be approved.
Instead, supporters said, consumers should be allowed to vote with their wallets to decide how many outlets the community can realistically support.
That decision did not sit well with trustee Pat McDonald, a local attorney who previously stated he supported recreational sales.
“I think we should give the voters what they voted for,” McDonald said, before voting no on the amendment to the local enforcement ordinance —named the Police Power Ordinance — which now allows for recreational sales.
A few residents during public comment and in post-meeting discussions with individual trustees, also questioned why the board did not adhere to the specifics in the ballot proposal.
“You have the authority to put in a limit of two,” resident Dave Petrove told trustees as people were filing out of Golden Fellowship Hall on Riley Road. “The Act in 2018 gave you that.”
Michigan voters in 2018 passed Proposal 18-1, legalizing recreational marijuana for those 21 years and older. The proposal, which came with a 10 percent tax on retail sales, allows municipalities to ban recreational use businesses altogether or put a limit on the number allowed.
Voters statewide approved medical marijuana sales in 2008, but those sales aren’t taxed; recreational sales are taxed and the revenue is shared only with those municipalities that opt in.
Federal law still prohibits use of the psychoactive plant — another issue addressed by Petrove.
“It’s legal in Canada, it’s legal in Michigan but it’s a federal crime. so if you bring it over the border, you’ll get a prison sentence for that,” Petrove said.
The ballot initiative which led to the vote was organized by Steve Ezell, proprietor of Interlochen Alternative Health, a medical-only marijuana retailer near Interlochen Corners.
Ezell previously said his plan was to apply for a recreational license and permit, build a new retail outlet on land he owns on U.S.-31 and move his business there.
That plan could change now that trustees voted to allow an unlimited number of retailers to operate within the township, he said Tuesday.
“I’m still going to apply, but there’s no way I’m going to invest if there’s going to be six other retailers along the highway,” Ezell said. “I don’t have a problem with people who disagree with the voter initiative. That’s why we went that route, to see what voters wanted.”
Green Lake Township officials previously voted 4-3 against allowing recreational marijuana establishments, with those in opposition expressing concerns about the community’s image and questioning whether local recreational sales were needed since residents can drive to nearby Honor to shop.
Ezell said the ballot initiative listed two retailers because that was the number previously discussed by the trustees themselves during public meetings.
But trustees, in previously discussions during public meetings, had expressed some concern about funds required to defend against potential lawsuits filed by those who met the criteria but were not allowed to open due to the limit in the ballot proposal.
On Monday, trustees also voted to amend the township’s zoning ordinance, requiring recreational retailers to be located in a commercial or an industrial zone and at least 1,000 feet from an existing school, church or daycare facility.
A third vote set the application fee at $1,650, instead of the previously discussed $5,000, which is the maximum allowed by the state.
Trustee David Bieganowski, an attorney who has publicly stated his concerns about how recreational sales in the township could negatively impact state park visitors and Interlochen Arts Academy students, said he supported the larger licensing fee.
“I think it should be five grand,” Bieganowski said.
Township attorney Bryan Graham explained the non-refundable application fee had to be based on a reasonable relationship between the amount charged and the costs to the township, such as staff time, of vetting applications.
“The courts will strike that fee down as an unfair tax,” Graham predicted, if the board decided to stay with $5,000. The action to set the fee at $1,650 was 5-1 with Bieganowski voting no.
An application will soon be posted on the township’s website, Radtke, Jr. said, and the first stop for those interested in applying should be the township’s zoning office.
A notice regarding the new ordinance allowing recreational sales will be published sometime this week and will go into effect eight days after publication – so right around the New Year, Radtke Jr. said.
He credited his fellow trustees with taking their time to discuss how to clear the way to allow recreational sales and predicted the change wouldn’t be a big one for Green Lake.
“I do not believe it will have a huge impact for our community,” Radtke Jr. said. “Recreational adult use sales have been around for a couple years now, near here, and the market is settling out.”
Recreational sales are allowed in nearby Benzie and Grand Traverse counties.
