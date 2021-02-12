TRAVERSE CITY — Early childhood education advocates around Michigan are championing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed state budget for the next fiscal year.
For many, the $32 million earmarked for the Great Start Readiness Program was just another bullet point in a list of proposed state school aid allocations. But for those who spent years clamoring for equal footing for the free preschool program that serves nearly 40,000 children from lower-income families, the multi-million dollar increase signaled legislators might finally be listening.
Under Whitmer’s proposal, K-12 funding would be increased $164 to $8,275 per student in the lowest-funded districts. The maximum per-pupil allowance would jump $82 to $8,611. GSRP funding, which has historically lagged behind K-12 per-pupil funding, would get a $1,025 boost to align with the lowest-funded districts at $8,275 per student.
Yvonne Donohoe McCool, the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District director of early childhood education, said increases to the GSRP are “few and far between.”
“K-12 is not funded at a high enough level,” Donohoe McCool said. “So when preK less than even that, we know there is a serious problem.”
That $32 million represents just .005 percent of the governor’s $67.1 billion proposal and .2 percent of the $15.9 billion ticketed for state school aid, which would be the largest ever investment in public education in Michigan history. That marks a $4.3 billion overall increase from the current budget and $400 million more in state school aid.
Donohoe McCool said a $100 increase feels “almost like Christmas,” so a $1,000 must feel like Christmas, Easter and a few birthdays combined.
Whitmer’s proposal provides more than a breath of fresh air to GSRP, it is a booster shot in the arm for a program struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enrollment in early childhood education programs such as Great Start decreased significantly in the wake of the pandemic. Families are still in need of preschool programming and child care, but some parents chose to homeschool, use family to look after their children or simply wait a year.
In an effort to increase enrollment, the Michigan Department of Education in January expanded GSRP eligibility to all families through the rest of the 2020-21 school year.
Stagnant state funding made it more difficult for school districts and other childcare providers to offer the program without operating at a deficit.
Concerns within the early childhood education community were high early last summer when Traverse City Area Public Schools officials eliminated GSRP because of a $125,000 deficit. TCAPS partnered with TBAISD in August to bring back the program after receiving a $70,000 donation from the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
Yet the TCAPS program still is not operating at capacity.
The $1,025 per-pupil increase would make offering Great Start more attractive to school districts and childcare providers, Donohoe McCool said.
“There isn’t a question about whether or not early childhood education is an appropriate investment,” she said. “The problem, of course, comes when there isn’t enough funding to make that investment a reality in our communities.”
Whitmer’s plan would also expand eligibility for childcare subsidies for 18 months and waive out-of-pocket copays for those families. A 2 percent increase totaling $14.1 million is geared toward helping low income students, special education programs, English language learners and students in rural and/or isolated school districts.
Whitmer said it is a “game-changing investment” that will “help alleviate the burden faced by working families” during the pandemic.
TBAISD Superintendent Nick Ceglarek is both “supportive and appreciative” of Whitmer’s proposal, especially the focus on decreasing the gap between the lowest- and highest-funded school districts.
Ceglarek said he was glad to see Whitmer look at the education budget through the “lens of equity.”
“This has been a significant priority for northern Michigan schools,” Ceglarek said. “The vast majority of our schools are the lowest-funded districts.”
Among other highlights in the proposal is $200 million to offset declining enrollment across K-12 as well as $120 million for after school and summer school programs that will address learning loss.
Keith Smith, superintendent of Kingsley Area Schools, said “the voices of northern Michigan educators have been heard loud and clear.”
Smith said the increased per-pupil funding along with the $200 million for declining enrollment will be buoyed by the state’s change to counting students. Michigan will take a 75-25 percent blend between district enrollment before the pandemic and during the pandemic.
“With those together, most districts should be in pretty good shape,” Smith said. “However the chips fall, it’s going to be helpful for schools.”
