TRAVERSE CITY — Road official Marc McKellar can’t bring his old neighborhood in Midland back from a flood, but he can send something better than condolences: A gravel truck.
“I’ve got great memories of that place and now its just gone,” McKellar, a Grand Traverse County Road Commissioner, said in a telephone interview Thursday.
“The only thing we can do from up here is offer equipment and personnel,” he added. “That’s the way it works in the road commission world.”
Road commissioners met for a study session Wednesday and agreed to offer support to their counterparts in Midland and Gladwin, following catastrophic flooding after a pair of dams collapsed.
The Edenville Dam, 18 miles upstream from Midland, and the Sanford Dam, near the south shore of Sandford Lake, were both breached Tuesday following days of heavy rain, the Associated Press reported.
Evacuation of 10,000 residents to area shelters followed and the National Weather Service labeled the breach “catastrophic.”
“I just called both Gladwin and Midland, their road commission directors are out in the field trying to survey the damage, but they have my cell number and our offer to help,” Road Commission Director Brad Kluczynski said Thursday.
A priority for Kluczynski since his hire in February 2019, has been to make sure the department has the personnel and equipment to care for the county’s many miles of gravel roads.
That is something Midland and Gladwin and the surrounding areas are going to need help with, once the water recedes, Kluczynski said.
“A lot of their gravel roads have been completely washed out. We do pretty well with the crews we’ve got assigned to that here, and we can also do simple debris pick up,” he said.
“Our guys can haul it. All they’ll have to do is show us where to haul it to.”
McKellar said a local crew could also repair and replace culverts, provide personnel certified to run heavy equipment and assist with bridge work as needed.
“They lost the Curtis Road Bridge, it’s gone,” McKellar said. “The M-30 Bridge is gone. The U.S. 10 Bridge over Sanford Lake is half gone. They’re going to have a distribution problem just getting their equipment to where it needs to go.”
“It’s a lot more devastating than people can grasp by looking at photos on the internet.”
Grand Traverse County’s road commission is not new to making these kind of goodwill offers.
In June of 2018 when Houghton and Hancock and parts of the Upper Peninsula were besieged with mudslides, county commissioners offered to send personnel and equipment 8 hours north.
“It was so bad up there then that people opened the doors of their houses so the mud would slide through, instead of totally taking out their homes,” McKellar said.
Upper Peninsula road officials were ultimately able to source assistance from counties closer by, though McKellar said Grand Traverse County made that offer, and the offers to Midland and Gladwin, because it was the right thing to do.
“When I asked last night that the manager make the call, I did it not just as a courtesy but as a way to reach out and stress we’re only a couple hours away and we have people,” McKellar said.
“If Grand Traverse is ever in need, I’d hope we’d get the same offers,” he added.
Reimbursement for work outside the county would then be sought.
“If they need us, we’ll make good on our offer and do the work no matter what,” McKellar said. “The road commission would be make whole through federal disaster funds.”
