TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo on social media of a man investigators say is a “person of interest” in a report of an assault on a Record-Eagle reporter.
Officials said Tuesday they hoped circulating the photo will help them identify the man.
“We have one person identified that had an interaction with (the reporter),” said Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Clark. “The second person that had an interaction with him is who we are trying to identify. We’re putting a photo on Facebook in an effort to try and identify that person.”
The Sheriff’s office also posted a photo of a white Toyota SUV, the vehicle they said investigators believe the man may have been driving.
“It looks like there were two main suspects and they were still trying to ID the second one,” said Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.
On Thursday Record-Eagle Education reporter Brendan Quealy was covering an anti-mask, anti-vaccine event at the Silver Lake Recreation Area in Garfield Township when, shortly after the event began, he called 9-1-1 to report he’d been attacked by two men.
Quealy told the responding sheriff’s sergeant he’d been pushed, shoved into a wooden fence and punched in the face after one of the event’s organizers pointed him out to attendees.
Sheriff Tom Bensley confirmed his office was seeking the identity of the man in the released pictures in order to interview him regarding the incident.
The photo of the man and the photo of the vehicle were still images captured by security camera video at the park and later obtained by law enforcement, Bensley said.
Social media posts indicate the gathering was organized by Citizens Liberating Michigan and also promoted online by a private Facebook group, TCAPS our kids our choice!
Two days prior to the event a pair of people reserved the space, listing the event as “social time with friends” on the application for a permit, township documents show.
Quealy said he was informed of the event by a source and attended in an effort to confirm rumors of groups organizing in-person protests at TCAPS school buildings on Sept. 7, the first day of school.
TCAPS Board President Scott Newman-Bale said he heard similar rumors online as did Superintendent Jon VanWagoner, though nothing concrete.
Grand Traverse County Commission Chair Rob Hentschel said he and two other commissioners — Vice Chair Ron Clous and Commissioner Brad Jewett — attended the event.
Neither Clous nor Jewett returned a call seeking comment Tuesday, though Hentschel said the three commissioners were there to learn more about complaints the groups levy.
“Myself and Commissioner Jewett, Commissioner Clous, were invited there to hear what people are complaining about,” Hentschel said Tuesday. “We were there and then I heard a ruckus and I looked over and it just looked like a huddle of people. And then Heather Cerone was yelling, ‘No violence, no violence.’”
Cerone, who did not return a call seeking comment, is an organizer with Citizens Liberating Michigan. It objects to mandatory mask and vaccination mandates for schools and others, information posted online shows.
Tension with local school officials surfaced when Traverse City Area Public Schools trustees voted to require universal masking for all K-12 students and staff through Sept. 27, reversing an Aug. 9 decision making face coverings optional.
Hentschel said it looked to him like most attendees at the event were trying to calm things down and only one person was responsible for any possible violence.
“I didn’t see any direct contact,” Hentschel said when asked whether he thought the altercation required his intervention. “By the time I looked over I couldn’t see who was doing what.”
Approximately 80 to 100 people attended the event and Hentschel confirmed he did speak with the responding sergeant.
Clark said the sheriff’s detective bureau and patrol division are both working on the investigation.
“Behind the scenes I think there is a lot of work that has gone on that people aren’t aware of,” Clark said. “I got the call from the sergeant who responded and immediately I’m contacting the on-call detective and saying you need to start working on this right now. So within a matter of moments we had the detective bureau working on this case.”
Bensley confirmed officers want to speak with the person of interest prior to sending a report to Prosecutor Moeggenberg. She said she may have the report as soon as Thursday.
“The more material we can get the better,” Moeggenberg said, of audio and video taken of the event. “It’s my understanding (the reporter) only took audio so being able to put those two together will hopefully be helpful.”
Anyone who may know the man’s identity are asked to call sheriff’s investigators at 231-995-5012.
