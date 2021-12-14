TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners will enter a closed session to discuss implementing a wage and compensation study recently completed for the county.
All county employees, both union and non-union, and elected officials are getting 3 percent raises, an amount that was previously determined during the 2022 budget process and in contract negotiations with the county’s 13 bargaining units or associations.
If the county board determines it would like to go above and beyond that 3 percent, a strategy will need to be in place to do that, as any wage increase for union employees has to be negotiated, said Nate Alger, county administrator.
Administrators and the county’s labor counsel will meet in closed session with commissioners Wednesday, during the regular county board meeting. Alger said he expects the board to have a proposal for additional wages and compensation after the closed session that will be approved in open session.
Many of the contracts expire at the end of this year and have been ratified, including six that will be on Wednesday’s agenda for board approval. Contract negotiations wrapped up before the wage and compensation study by Municipal Advisory Group was completed.
The study shows pay for county employees lags by as much as about 16 percent when compared with competitors in the job market. Wages were compared to those in seven other counties considered competitors, according to the study, all of which are larger than Grand Traverse County. One of those used for comparison, Oakland County, has population of 1.27 million — more than 13 times larger than Grand Traverse with its population of 95,238.
The study also examined at wages at Northwestern Michigan College, the City of Traverse City, and Traverse City Area Public Schools, as well as private data.
A public hearing for the $42 million 2022 budget will be part of Wednesday’s regular meeting, with commissioners expected to approve the budget.
It includes a recommendation that part-time elected officials — such as county commissioners — have access to health care benefits available to other regular county employees. The proposal recommends removing a requirement that elected officials be full-time to receive those benefits.
Those affected by the new policy would be the drain commissioner and county board members.
Full-time elected officials already covered by health care are the clerk, treasurer, prosecutor, sheriff, register of deeds and judges.
Alger said there is not a definition of what how many hours worked constitutes full-time for elected officials.
“Why is one elected official different than another elected official?” Alger said. “Why can’t the benefit be offered to everyone?”
Alger said the recommendation came from him, not from a commissioner. Nearly a year ago Commissioner Brad Jewett brought a similar proposal forward but took it off a meeting agenda, saying he didn’t have enough information.
The county will add about 16.75 new positions under another recommended proposal. The positions, which include three public health technicians and three public health nurses for the GTC Health Department and two nurses for the Commission on Aging, come to more than $1 million, though several do not impact the general fund.
The health department posts are paid though federal grant dollars, said Dean Bott, finance director. If the grant funding goes away in the future the county will have to come up with alternate funding or eliminate the positions, Bott said.
Others are paid through fees and through the 911 surcharge.
The county is saving money because of savings realized when bonds were recently sold to fund pension debt, but also from a 3.4 percent increase in property tax revenue, Bott said.
“The revenues have stabilized since the pandemic started,” Bott said. “We took a hit but we’re fortunate to live in an area that has recovered fairly well.”
That can be seen in the real estate market and in construction that is booming in the county, he said.
The positions are all aimed at increasing public services, Alger said.
“This isn’t going to happen every year,” Alger said. “It’s not sustainable. We can’t add this number of positions every year.”
The county also received $18.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, though no decisions have been made on how it will be spent. The money is split into two payments, the first of which the county received this year.
