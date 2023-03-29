Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 25 kts from the northwest and highest waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&