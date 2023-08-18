TRAVERSE CITY — Fees and costs will not be waived for a Freedom of Information Act request seeking information on per diems and other expenses paid to county commissioners for the month of May.
The Grand Traverse County board held a hearing at its regular meeting this week after East Bay Township resident Bruce Moore appealed the cost of $66 for 22 pages, or about $3 per page. Moore had submitted FOIAs for the same information in April and said he was not charged.
Moore says it’s not just about the money, it’s that — with the lack of oversight by county administrators on what constitutes a per diem — he is providing a public service. The FOIA allows for fees to be waived if disclosure of the requested information is in the public interest.
“I don’t want to pay $700 a year to provide oversight to something that should be built into the process,” Moore said. “Honestly, they should be paying me for providing audit services.”
Earlier this year, Moore requested documents on commissioner per diem pay dating back to 2017, some of which he was charged for.
County Finance Director Dean Bott said, since it seemed as if the request for per diems was going to be made every month, he and county Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg decided they would each charge for the time they worked on the request.
“We had not done that on the previous request, but it does take time to compile the information and we’re allowed to charge, per state law,” Bott said.
County FOIA requests are filed with the prosecuting attorney’s office, which reviews them before sending them to the department or departments that hold the documents. Once they are gathered, they go back to the prosecutor for review and redaction if they contain personal information or Social Security numbers or if the material is exempt under the law.
“If it was going to be a regular request ... it takes me or my staff away from our regular job,” Bott said. “It seems to me that, in the interest of the public, who ultimately pays for me and my staff, that we should charge for that FOIA request. The prosecuting attorney agreed.”
County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg recommended that the county board deny the appeal.
In a letter sent to the board, Moeggenberg wrote that Moore’s rationale “seems to be that, as there are no employees responsible for reviewing per diem and expense reports, he or other members of the public must do so and to charge them would be wrong. However, no authority for such a position is referenced and the appeal should be denied.”
The county board approved the recommendation on a party-line vote, with commissioners T.J. Andrews, Ashlee Walter and Lauren Flynn voting to uphold the appeal and waive the fees.
The issue of per diems came up several months ago when the Record-Eagle and The Beacon, a newsletter that runs twice a month on the Grand Traverse Democrats website, wrote about commissioners who were routinely charging per diems for attending more than one township meeting on the same night, back-to-back meetings taking place at the same location, and for one-on-one meetings with constituents, county administrators, township trustees and even with each other.
Commissioners in December voted to increase their per diems to $65 per meeting from $35 per meeting.
County per diem policy says that meetings with constituents do not qualify for per diems. But, a meeting qualifies if “per diem is deemed appropriate as determined by the individual county commissioner who is seeking per diem compensation,” the policy states.
Bott said he does not have the authority to deny any per diems — if a commissioner submits for per diem pay it is granted. He does have oversight on commissioner expense reports.
Moore said he understands that fulfilling a FOIA request can be a hassle and it takes time. He also maintains that per diem requests should not just be paid without any county oversight.
“Until the board comes up with some oversight policy, the FOIA is the only oversight that occurs,” Moore said.
An ad hoc committee to take a look at the policy was appointed after Walter several months ago proposed changes, including having paid per diems available to the public, either by putting it in the board packet or on the county website.
Walter, Sieffert and commission Vice Chairman Brad Jewett make up the committee. They’ve met once and have made headway, but have not yet come up with recommendations, Walter said.
Sieffert said the committee has talked about being more transparent and having that information available online.
“I believe it’s coming, with the approval of the rest of the board once we get our ducks in a row, but time is money and I think he (Moore) should pay at this time,” Sieffert said.
Several commissioners agreed that the information should be available, but until the policy changes the fees should not be waived.
County Administrator Nate Alger said there have been talks with a website designer about creating a county dashboard for this very reason.
“I’m just concerned about potential precedent,” Alger said, especially for FOIAs that are more complicated than Moore’s and would require extensive redaction to fulfill.
Alger said nothing on the per diem documents would ever be redacted.
