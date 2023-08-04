TRAVERSE CITY — A new phone system for inmates at the Grand Traverse County Jail will allow them to use pre-paid tablets to make phone calls, with services such as email, movies, games and music – and more eventually being added.
A digital library has 70,000 books they can read for free; there is a law library and they can work on getting their GED diploma, said Capt. Chris Barsheff, jail administrator.
Another device — a chirper — will have them sending and receiving text messages, with each inmate having their own device. All devices will be prepaid by the inmate’s family or friends or though the inmate’s account.
“We’re going to crawl, walk and run,” Barsheff said. “We’d like to start with what we have, phones and visits, but add other (options) over time.”
The GTC Board of Commissioners approved the hiring of the Kentucky-based Combined Public Communications (CPC) this week and authorized the sheriff’s office to enter into an agreement with the company until the end of 2026.
Commissioner Scott Sieffert voted against the new system, saying that inmates are being given a cookie or a carrot instead of a stick.
“You could make the argument that it’s not really punishment if they’re sitting there on the taxpayer dime getting three hots and a cot and watching all the movies they want because their families are putting money in their commissary,” Sieffert said.
The transition to the new system will take about four weeks and will start when the contract is in place.
Currently, a kiosk is located in each cell that is shared by inmates. Under the new system, each inmate could have their own tablet.
“The incarcerated individual could have it in their bunk instead of sharing a single kiosk in a cell,” Barsheff said.
Not having to share will cut down on fighting and other chaos in the jail, he said.
“I care about the incarcerated and their families and their ability to have effective ways of communicating,” Barsheff said.
Content is pre-loaded and the system is closed, so inmates cannot search the internet. Staff can monitor all communications and block numbers. Emails and pictures are scanned by CPC before being sent to the inmate.
Barsheff said the devices also can be taken away from inmates as a form of behavior control. A policy on their use is in the process of being written.
“What we’ve learned from other jails is that they have less behavioral issues with these. The individuals don’t want to lose them.”
The cost of a phone call is 15 cents per minute and texts of up to 150 characters are 10 cents each, whether sending or receiving. A 90-minute movie costs about $4.50 and a four-minute song about $1.29, according to documents presented to the board. Inmates also can buy earbuds.
Inmates will get 15 minutes of free phone service each week, and calls to attorneys and other professionals are free, Barsheff said.
“Talking with our social worker, she thinks this is the greatest thing since sliced bread,” he said.
Securus Technologies has provided phone and video visitation since 2010; the current contract ended last month.
Calls and video visits are less expensive for inmates under the new company and the county gets a higher commission — 85 percent compared to 39 percent with Securus. There is no cost to the county for the services, with all maintenance and installation provided by CPC, Barsheff said.
The jail solicited companies through a request for proposals. A five-member committee made up of corrections staff conducted interviews and rated each of the six proposals, including the one from Securus.
The committee also visited six correctional facilities around the state for demonstrations of each system.
CPC had its first partnership with a corrections facility in 2001. It is now in more than 300 facilities in 24 states, including 13 in Michigan.
