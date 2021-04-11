Grand Traverse County email cache a peek behind the scenes

TRAVERSE CITY — A cache of 14,000 pages of emails shared between Grand Traverse County officials and obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request, detail how three commissioners exchanged controversial opinions on social issues and maneuvered behind the scenes to secure votes and maintain power.

Some members of the trio — which includes Board Chair Rob Hentschel, Vice-Chair Ron Clous and Gordie La Pointe, whose term ended in December — in consultation with County Administrator Nate Alger, discussed eliminating the Department of Veterans Affairs in favor of a new office that would be under board control; dissolving the Housing Trust Fund and questioning the legitimacy of the region’s affordable housing crisis.

The emails were obtained and shared with the Record-Eagle by Bruce Moore, a Democrat who mounted a recent unsuccessful bid for the District 6 seat on the commission.

Moore lost the race to Republican Darryl Nelson and while Hentschel said he saw the FOIA request as part of a pattern of partisan politics, Moore insisted the impetus for seeking the communications began months before he contemplated a run for office.

Moore said in 2019 he attended meetings of the board’s ethics ad hoc committee, formed to examine the county’s ethics policy, and was disturbed when the committee disbanded without making attorney-recommended updates.

“That caused me to wonder whether there were Open Meetings Act violations,” Moore said. “Then they (commissioners) kicked off the current term by passing a resolution saying they were going to ignore all the health department orders and that was the triggering event.”

The FOIA request, filed by Moore in January, sought email communications of county commissioners, County Administrator Alger and Sheriff Tom Bensley, shared between Jan. 1, 2019 and Jan. 19, 2021. Moore paid $667.64 for the documents.

In March Moore received three cardboard boxes containing the more than 14,000 printed pages, he said.

An initial review of the email cache by the Record-Eagle didn’t turn up any obvious OMA violations. But included in the volumes of emails were communications shared by La Pointe, one joking about the accused plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and another objectifying women.

On Oct. 8, La Pointe emailed an image depicting mugshots of some of the men charged in the kidnap plot, with an added headshot of Clous, and the message, “Below is an updated photo of the lineup of those involved in the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer. I believe the one, top row second from the right, was the brains behind the plot.”

The email was shared with Alger, Hentschel, Commissioner Brad Jewett, Clous, Darryl Nelson, who was elected in November to replace La Pointe, and former commissioner Dan Lathrop, under the subject line, “Hold the presses ... here is an update.”

On Nov. 25, La Pointe shared a video with Alger and Clous, of a woman wearing a leotard and performing in a talent show purportedly in Sweden, using her feet to operate a bow and arrow, then shooting a balloon pinned to a hunting target.

The email included the message, “Perhaps you could see if she would like to join you in your blind.”

Like Hentschel, La Pointe said the FOIA by Moore was part of an ongoing political effort by the progressive group Indivisible, which Moore aligns himself with.

“Do I think that’s funny? Yes,” La Pointe said, of the mugshot image. “And I pity anybody who has lost their sense of humor.”

Clous said he wasn’t offended by the image, and recalled chuckling briefly when he received it.

County policies and enforcement

The county does have a communications policy for employees and anyone else with “approved access to the County’s communication systems,” dictating what’s out of bounds — such as obscenity, discrimination, bias, lobbying, fundraising or gambling.

Deputy Civil Council Kit Tholen said both the county’s Acceptable Use Policy and the Communications Systems Policy could apply to commissioners when using the county’s email systems, though any hypothetical violations would be difficult to sanction.

Hentschel agreed.

“There’s only so much you can do on enforcement of elected officials,” Hentschel said. “You can’t fire them. They’re elected by the people.”

At the start of the previous term, beginning in January 2019, Hentschel laid out his priorities, via email.

They included workforce housing, centralized permitting office, monitoring the MERS pension obligation, jail planning, the county’s webpage dashboard, the fund balance policy, re-evaluating the county’s mental health needs, having a consistent social media presence, re-evaluating the needs and goals of Grand Traverse Pavilions, examining the county’s vehicle replacement policy and re-evaluating roles and compensation for elected officials.

La Pointe said he wanted to look at millages —Animal Control, Senior Services and Veterans Services, specifically.

Wrangling over Veterans Affairs

In May 2019, La Pointe and Hentschel began taking a critical look at the county’s Department of Veterans Affairs, which state law allows to operate with oversight by a seven-member veterans administrative committee appointed by county commissioners.

As the board liaison to the VA, La Pointe attended committee meetings and gave updates about general board activity, though emails show when asked by VA committee Chair Robert “Art” Eisner, what relevance such reports had to veterans’ issues, the inquiry took La Pointe by surprise and he told Hentschel he “quietly” left the meeting.

“You take on the mental health lobby and I will take on the veteran lobby .... so do you want to get re-elected in 2020?” La Point emailed Hentschel, on June 10, 2019.

By January 2020, it was Hentschel who was looking at options.

“I’m considering proposing the elimination the Act 192 Department of Veteran Affairs and creation of a new veterans department by board directive under Act 156 that would answer directly to elected commissioners or an advisory board of veterans similar to the COA,” Hentschel said in a Jan. 31, 2020 email to La Pointe and Deputy County Administrator Chris Forsyth.

The Commission on Aging does not have the autonomy of the VA but rather is under county board authority and the county administrator is responsible for hiring and overseeing the director.

“I don’t know why they did that, to be honest,” Veterans Affairs Director Michael Root said, of the inquiry. “I think they’re getting involved in things they have no reason to. It’s pretty odd. Maybe these email documents will shed more light on it.”

Hentschel said at the time he was concerned the VA had a “runaway board,” though any perceived problems have since been ironed out and the relationship between the county and the VA is now a productive one.

La Pointe said past actions by the VA may have provided misinformation regarding the Veterans Services Millage, and while the current VA administrative committee is more effective at oversight than in previous years, putting the office under the control of the county administrator still has merit.

“I think it remains a fair question,” La Pointe said.

Two emails, two strong reactions

Moore, who said he and a family friend spent about 10 hours scanning the documents and saving them as searchable PDFs, pointed to two email exchanges when asked which among the thousands he’d uncovered elicited the strongest reactions.

The first was an email from Hentchel, indirectly addressing an effort by Traverse Connect to raise money from municipal boards and other community sources ostensibly to spur growth.

“Warren Call says the big spaghetti monster threatening our county is the lack of working age young families and Traverse Connect is going to save us all,” Hentschel wrote to La Pointe and Alger on Jan. 9, 2020. “However, he seems unsure how exactly he’s going to do that and I personally have doubts about the effectiveness of spending tax dollars on strategies to develop strategies.”

“So, instead we could contract with Bethany Christian Services to bring 100 working age families through its refugee program,” Hentschel added. “Measurable results to boost our local economy and save us from an aging workforce. Who’s in?”

Bethany Christian Services staffs an office in Traverse City, which for decades has assisted with refugee and immigrant resettlement. Commissioners voted unanimously in January 2020 to “op-in” to allowing continued resettlement after then-President Donald Trump made such a vote a requirement.

Hentschel said he didn’t specifically recall writing the email, though suggested it was likely satire, and not meant to be taken seriously.

When told of the email, Chelsea Hill, branch director of Bethany Christian Services of Traverse City, said refugees are people who have fled violence and become part of the community.

“They start businesses, buy homes, pay taxes and attend our schools,” Hill said. “At Bethany we believe each of them are made in the image of God and loved by him, and we are proud of the long history of refugee resettlement in Traverse City.”

The other email exchange Moore highlighted came from Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department employees, who in January rallied to help a corrections officer whose mother was terminally ill.

The unnamed officer had expressed worry over using up her paid leave while caring for her mother and Sheriff Tom Bensley said 76 officers, from patrol, to corrections to detectives, volunteered to donate three hours each of their sick time.

The county said the officer had to use up all the paid leave she had, before anyone could donate time, an answer Bensley said he found frustrating.

Bensley acknowledged his email to Alger about the issue was more to the point: “I can’t think of a better example of the county not being a good employer,” Bensley said he wrote.

Alger said commissioners have since directed him to create a policy applying to all of the county’s 500-plus employees, covering donated time. A draft is completed, Alger said, and will likely be discussed in the coming months.

A little sunshine

Tholen, who helped process the FOIA request and handled the redactions of personal information, said laws like FOIA allow voters access to behind the scenes information like the email cache.

“These two sunshine laws — the Freedom of Information Act and the Open Meetings Act — were enacted to enable the public to see how their elected representatives make decisions,” Tholen said. “They’re universally well-regarded laws and the ability to submit a FOIA or attend an open meeting is important and we encourage people to take part in their local government.”

In March, Moore filed additional FOIA request with the county, though declined to say what documents he is seeking.