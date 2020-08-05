TRAVERSE CITY — With 2,600 ballots from East Bay Township still uncounted, the contested Republican primary race for drain commissioner was too close to call early Wednesday.
Geological engineer Andy Smits was ahead by a slim margin with 3,955 votes, landscape architect Kevin McElyea a close second with 3,827 votes and state worker Joseph Underwood with 3,513 votes.
“This year vote counting is going to be time consuming and unprecedented and I recognize that,” said Smits, a political newcomer on Tuesday.
Smits said he watched the results closely and was prepared to wait until Wednesday for a final result if necessary, because of the number of voters who sent in or dropped offw absentee ballots.
Smits recently sold the engineering firm he owned with his wife, which he said would give him time to devote to public service.
McElyea, a landscape architect who held the drain commissioner job from 2005 to 2016, didn’t return a call seeking comment.
He previously said he was running to complete a grant project and work on the Cass Road Drain, started under his tenure.
Underwood studied political science and organizational management, worked on Sen. George McManus’ staff and is employed by the state. He couldn’t be reached for comment late Tuesday.
The Grand Traverse County Drain Commissioner seat has a complicated history going back more than a decade, involving lawsuits for wetlands violations, charges of harassment against county employees, aging infrastructure and unfinished work on the Cass Road Drain.
Drain Commissioner Steve Largent is not seeking re-election, which opened the job to a three-way primary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.