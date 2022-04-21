TRAVERSE CITY — Two Grand Traverse County commissioners have been named to a senior center ad hoc committee despite pushback from other members.
Board Chair Rob Hentschel and Ron Clous were nominated by Hentschel and approved at Wednesday’s board meeting on a 5-2 party line vote. Commissioners Betsy Coffia and Bryce Hundley voted against the appointments, as both appointees are known to oppose asking voters to approve a millage to fund construction of a new center.
The committee is tasked with finding the best option to pay for the center, the cost of which has risen by nearly $2 million to $7.5 million during the past two years. Options include a county-wide millage, a capital campaign or a blend of the two.
Hentschel, Clous and county Administrator Nate Alger make up the committee along with Traverse City Mayor Richard Lewis, city Commissioner Ashlea Walter and city Manager Marty Colburn.
“I did recommend myself and Commissioner Clous, who actually reached out to me and suggested himself being on there,” Hentschel said.
Hundley said he was in favor of the millage being an option and questioned whether the two men could be open-minded.
“My recollection is that you’ve been fairly adamantly opposed to that concept,” Hundley said.
“I want to have that open dialogue,” Hentschel responded, making no other comments about his nomination or appointment. Clous did not comment on the appointment.
The senior center is owned by the city and leased to the county, with programming run by the Senior Center Network and supported by an operational millage. Hentschel has said he is not in favor of county taxpayers funding a building owned by the city.
Former city Mayor Jim Carruthers, president of the Senior Center Friends, said the committee is just the beginning of the two boards getting together to determine how to fund a new center that would be located at its current downtown site on West Grand Traverse Bay.
Hentschel has said he is in favor of a capital campaign to fund the center, but Carruthers said a consultant estimated it would take at least three years to raise $4 million to $7 million. Costs have already risen post-pandemic and likely will continue to do so.
“We’re just in a holding pattern,” Carruthers said. “I’m really frustrated that we could have had shovels in the ground. We could have moved forward on this.”
Coffia said she was 19 years old when officials started talking about needing a new senior center.
“I’m 44 and we feel like we’re no closer,” Coffia said. “I feel a sense of responsibility to the senior population. We spend a lot of money in tax base on other things in this community that I feel we need to give this a fair shake.”
Coffia said both Hentschel and Clous have come out against the millage and that other board members who’ve not taken such a stance should serve on the committee. She said it wastes everybody’s time to set up an ad hoc committee when the two members from the county already oppose a tax proposal.
Coffia asked that the issue be tabled so a discussion could take place to look at other possible appointees. That motion failed on a vote of 4-3, with Penny Morris, Coffia and Hundley voting to table.
“Since no one has come forward I’ll say ‘yes,’” Morris said.
“We’ve given no space for anyone else to come forward,” Coffia said.
Robert A. Steadman, past president of the Senior Center Friends, called the appointments of Hentschel and Clous “ridiculous.”
“They’re the two most clearly opposed to the senior center,” Steadman said. “They’ve been dead center opposed since the beginning.”
Steadman said he is confident the majority of voters would support a senior center millage.
“It’s not good news for the seniors of the community,” he said. “We’re being shuttled aside once again ... it’s a crying shame.”
A letter written earlier this month by Lewis to county commissioners said it was the city commission’s hope that the county board would support placing a millage question in November asking voters for a multi-year tax to fund the center, that it would be the most efficient way to move ahead.
On Wednesday Lewis told the board the millage is just one option to build the center. He did not comment further during the meeting and later declined to comment when asked by a reporter.
The committee faces a mid-August deadline to get a tax proposal on the November ballot.
