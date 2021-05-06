TRAVERSE CITY — The County of Grand Traverse Hospital Finance Authority will issue bonds of up to $150 million to finance three Munson Healthcare projects and to refinance existing bonds at a lower interest rate.
Funds from the sale of the bonds will be used to refinance about $74 million in hospital debt at a lower interest rate, saving about $13 million over the next 12-14 years, said Mary Clulo, director of treasury and tax for Munson Healthcare.
“We now have the opportunity to call those bonds and refinance them at a much lower rate,” Clulo told Grand Traverse County Board members at their regular meeting Wednesday. “You know we are currently at historical lows with municipal interest rates.”
The board unanimously approved the measure.
Another $47 million will be spent on three projects at the Munson Medical Center campus in Traverse City. They include expansion of surgical capacity, expansion of the stroke intervention program and creation of a co-generation plant for power.
“There are many times when our (operating rooms) are full, causing either delays in care or working late into the evening for our surgeons,” said Ed Ness, Munson’s president and CEO.
Munson is in the process of putting a two-story addition on the north side of the hospital that will house four new operating suites and support space. Another two suites will be renovated and there is room for future expansion, according to Jim Fegan, system director of construction.
The project was started in 2019 and upgrades are about 70 percent complete, Fegan said. The original timeline was revamped due to the pandemic, but the project is on track for completion this year, he said.
Another project will expand the stroke intervention program, Ness said.
“It is one of the top two reasons why patients have to go downstate for care,” Ness said, and is an area that is very important for clinical outcomes. “We want to be able to do interventional care here in northern Michigan.”
The third project is a natural gas co-generation power plant that will be a small structure located next to the existing power plant at the back of the hospital.
“Given the 365, seven-days-a-week nature of our clinical business it allows us to have a generation plant that if something were to happen to our power grid we could really run this hospital for some period of time and not rely on emergency power back-up,” Ness said.
With the system now in place there are certain areas of the hospital that just can’t run in an outage, he said.
“Given natural disasters and everything else we feel it’s important to have it as a back-up,” Ness said. “This would allow pretty much full run of the hospital indefinitely.”
The Hospital Finance Authority Act was established by the Michigan legislature in 1969 to allow nonprofit hospitals and health care providers to borrow funds for capital improvements or to refinance debt.
Grand Traverse County incorporated its authority in 1985 and over the last 40 years Munson has used it periodically to issue debt at a tax-exempt rate, said Peter S. Ecklund, an attorney representing the Grand Traverse Authority.
The county is considered the sponsoring governmental entity and has no liability when it comes to the debt, but allows Munson access to the market at a tax-exempt rate, Ecklund said.
The county carries no liability and the debt does not affect the county’s credit rating, said Dean Bott, county finance director.
“There is no risk at all to the county,” Bott said.
