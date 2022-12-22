TRAVERSE CITY — Twenty-seven proposals totaling nearly $10 million were given the final stamp of approval at Wednesday’s Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Another $5 million has been allocated to mental health infrastructure and another $3 million will be held back for use by the county.
The allocations signal the end of more than a year of work by county administrators and a committee made up of community leaders to set guidelines and seek input on spending about $18.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money.
The ARPA committee ranked the proposals into three tiers that were recommended to board members, who could choose those or others.
The board on Monday recommended the county hold back $5 million of ARPA money for county projects, but on Wednesday a motion to instead hold back $3 million was approved on a vote of 5-2, with Commissioners Brad Jewett and Ron Clous voting against it.
The U.S. Treasury Department allowed counties to use a standard $10 million deduction for losses of revenue during the COVID pandemic. The county lost about $2.3 million in projected revenue, although not actual revenue, but opted several months ago to take the standard deduction.
County commissioners met three times to come to a consensus on project funding they could all agree with.
Their top 25 choices were named in an informal survey after a work session that took place last week. After a glitch, the survey was taken a second time, with results compiled for Wednesday’s regular meeting.
Board Chairman Rob Hentschel made a sweeping motion that included 20 proposals totaling $5.34 million that had made the lists of at least four commissioners. But the majority of them were not among those recommended by the committee and were scattered among the three tiers.
The motion also included final approval of a recommendation made at a special meeting Monday to earmark $5 million for mental health infrastructure, although it did not specify whether that the money was for a Mental Wellness Center for the region.
The measure was approved unanimously.
In all, there were four proposals approved from the mental and behavioral health category, including one for expanded child abuse trauma therapy at the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.
“Thank you so much for keeping mental health at the forefront and for taking care of our kids,” Ginger Kadlec, executive director of the CAC, told board members.
Kadlec has said the need for those types of services for children skyrocketed during and after the pandemic.
Addiction Treatment Services asked for $4 million for its Family Road to Recovery program, which would offer residential treatment for women and also would house their children, as that is a known barrier for many women seeking treatment for substance use disorder. The agency did not receive any money.
About 50 percent of ATS clients also have mental illness, according to information presented last week.
Kate Dahlstrom said she had mixed emotions, noting that while several mental health initiatives were funded, ATS was not, even though the need for those services also has grown.
Housing, mental/behavioral health services, childcare and infrastructure are consistently named as the most important issues in the county.
“The great thing about our community is that we work together,” Dahlstrom said, adding that she and Kadlec are already working on a fundraiser for ATS.
Two housing initiatives were approved – one for Wallick Communities and another for Goodwill Northern Michigan. The Wallick project will provide 168 units of workforce housing off M-31 in Blair Township and was given partial funding of $1.5 million. Total project cost is $31.1 million.
The Goodwill Station Street Housing’s $6.5 million project will build 30 units for those who are chronically homeless; $400,000 was requested.
Commissioner Brad Jewett questioned Ryan Hannon, street outreach coordinator for Goodwill Inn, about a $5 million donation given to Goodwill in 2020 by billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Of that money, $2 million was used for food insecurity and $3 million for homelessness services, including $700,000 that was earmarked for the Station Street project, Hannon said.
