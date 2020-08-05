Traverse City ballot question

On Nov. 3, Traverse City voters will decide the following:

"Should the City be authorized to dispose of that portion of the property located at 801 East Front Street to be occupied by the new Senior Center building in order to lease it to Grand Traverse County for a term expiring November 3, 2070 for the purpose of constructing and operating the new Senior Center, if the millage proposals for construction and operation of the new senior center are also approved by the voters at the November 3, 2020 regular election?"