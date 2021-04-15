TRAVERSE CITY — Four years of fundraising earmarked for rollercoaster rides and a trip to Chicago sat unused for nearly a year.
Now, the more than $6,100 found a new home at a place that helps animals find their new homes.
Courtney Myers, a representative of the now-graduated class of 2020 at Grand Traverse Academy, presented a check for $6,109 to the Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City on Monday. Cherryland Executive Director Heidi Yates said the donation could not have come at a better time. The money will go toward buying larger cat kennels as kitten season approaches.
"This donation will absolutely make that happen," Yates said. "This came from something they worked so hard for. We were speechless to be honest."
Myers and her classmates had to forego their senior trip because of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing shutdowns.
Visits to Six Flags Great America and museums as well as sight-seeing in Chicago were as good as paid for. When it was clear those plans were dashed, the students held out hope the pandemic would pass by in a few months and the money could go toward something else to celebrate their high school career.
But that was not in the cards either.
The seniors were "pretty bummed" about canceling the trip, Myers said. But their love for animals provided an opportunity to help
"Our plans just didn't work out, which is fine," Myers said. "It worked out that we were able to give the money to somewhere we deserved believed it."
Cherryland staff had no idea how much the donation would be. The $6,000 was a shock, Yates said.
"You feel horrible because these kids had to changes things and give things up because of COVID," she said. "But they worked so hard and donated it to us. It's just wonderful."
The sacrifice showed the students' character, GTA Principal Michelle Floering said. Those are the type of traits GTA staff hopes to see in all who come through the school.
The selflessness did not surprise Floering.
"I know these students, and I know their hearts," she said. "Their hearts are truly to help others."
Many of the seniors spent time volunteering at Cherryland since they were in junior high, even making toys for the animals waiting to be adopted.
Krina Riebschleger, also a GTA senior, said the donation was a no-brainer. The $6,109 was the totality of all of their fundraisers from freshman to senior year.
"We all knew it was a big amount of money," Riebschleger said. "A lot of us know it's going to make a big impact on the humane society. That's why we went in that direction."
Myers tried to persuade her father to bring home one of the dogs, but she was unsuccessful — at least so far. She said was ecstatic to hand over the check and see their reaction to the amount.
"It kind of makes up for missing out on our senior trip," Myers said. "A lot of us were happy to do it."
