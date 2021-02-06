TRAVERSE CITY — A bird in the hand is worth one in the bush.
At least that was that case for Stephanie Winowiecki and her preschool class at Grand Traverse Academy.
Winowiecki, her students and some GTA staff headed outside for recess last month. On the way there, one of the students spotted a bird sitting on the sidewalk — alive, but some thought maybe not feeling to well.
The students, ages 3-5 years old, gathered around. Winowiecki said the bird “sparked everyone’s interest.”
“They’re all excited to see something like that, nature up close,” she said.
Winowiecki investigated further.
The bird didn’t seem to be afraid of anyone, Winowiecki said. She got closer. No movement from the bird. She got even closer. Nothing.
They decided the bird must be injured.
The mother of one of the staff members just so happened to be a member of the National Audubon Society. She told them the bird was a pine grosbeak and that it just needed some shelter from the cold. The bird would eventually leave on its own.
Winowiecki, a self-described “not outdoorsy” person, put on her winter gloves and scooped up the bird and then placed it beneath a bush to make sure it was away from any foot traffic.
“We wanted to make sure the bird was safe,” she said, adding they checked on the grosbeak several more times during the day.
“The kiddos were very, very interested and concerned and wanted to make sure the bird was OK.”
Staff noticed positive progress throughout the day. On the last check-in, the bird hopped away.
Although the bird did not move when approached, which is often a sign a bird is injured, the grosbeak might not have been sick or hurt at all. The National Audubon Society describes the pine grosbeak as “absurdly tame,” allowing for humans to get very close. Sleeping Bear birders confirm the grosbeak is easy to approach.
Despite the somewhat insulting name, grosbeaks are often colored in pinkish reds on males and yellows on females. They are described as “plump finches” and are known to be an irregular winter resident, nesting in spruce and fir forests in northern Michigan between early November and late May. Most are gone by March.
Even if the bird was not hurt or sick, that did not take away from the lesson Winowiecki taught her students. The five basic needs GTA staff focus on teaching students are love and belonging, power, fun, freedom and survival. The last fit well for the experience.
“We’re always working on different ways to show acts of kindness, taking care of our things and showing love for nature,” Winowiecki said. “It was really cool to see how much they cared and the compassion they showed for the bird. It was so sweet.”
GTA Superintendent Jim Coneset said the preschoolers actions perfectly represent the type of character education teachers and staff work to instill in all GTA students. Doing good makes people feel good, Coneset said.
“Let’s take in the bird in, care for it and make the world a better place — even if it’s just by one bird,” Coneset said. “It’s those little things that have a cumulative effect and can make the world a better place, one little thing at a time.”
