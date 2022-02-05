LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday named Traverse City attorney Jennifer L. Whitten, as Grand Traverse County Probate Court’s new judge.
Whitten, who is expected to be sworn in next month, will fill a post vacated by Judge Melanie Stanton, who stepped down at the end of last year.
“I am humbled and honored to have been appointed Probate Court Judge for Grand Traverse County, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my community,” Whitten said in a press release issued by the governor’s office.
“In my practice I have worked hard to serve my clients with compassion, integrity, and respect, and as Judge, I will continue to practice those ideals.”
Whitten’s appointment is to fill a partial term, expiring Jan. 1, 2023; if she seeks to serve for the remainder of Stanton’s full term, which expires Jan. 1, 2025, Whitten will have to run for re-election this November, the release states.
Whitten is a partner with Traverse City firm, Alward, Fisher, Rice, Rowe & Graf, PLC, where for the past 10 years she has practiced family law, specializing in estate planning, among other probate court-related work.
“Jennifer is just a fantastic attorney and she will be a tremendous asset to the community,” Edward Price, a managing partner of the firm, said Thursday.
“Although it’s a loss for us,” Price said, “Grand Traverse County and the State of Michigan will be well served by her.”
Price described Whitten as level headed, with the ability to manage challenging and complex cases.
Whitten earned her legal degree from Michigan State University College of Law and has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Alma College.
She’s previously provided pro-bono services to Girls on the Run, Price said.
Girls on the Run is a national nonprofit teaching empowerment to girls ages 8 to 13, through after-school running programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.