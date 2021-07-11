TRAVERSE CITY — It was April 3 and Christina Probert, an EMT who’d left a hospital job to work with the area’s unsheltered community, was monitoring the Women’s Wing of the Goodwill Inn.
She liked her job.
Even after it became obvious her initial idea of the work — to provide guests with a warm and dry place to sleep, a new toothbrush, a dry pair of socks — was naïve and incomplete.
The emergency medical technician said she spent much of her time re-directing someone having a schizophrenic episode, confiscating alcohol, defusing arguments before they turned into fistfights and logging prescription medications and weapons — most often knives — into a secure locker.
“Please understand I loved my job,” Prober said. “I loved my people. I still love my people. But I had begun to feel unsafe.”
Probert starts many of her sentences about the unsheltered community with the words, “Please understand ...” because, she says, so many people don’t.
Unless you’ve been without a place to stay, or worked with people who don’t have a place to stay, finding stable housing for vulnerable people is a tangled thicket with no marked trail.
Please understand, on April 3 Probert had no idea she would quit her job before the month was out. That six of her co-workers would quit, too. That some lasted barely a year in a job they said they loved, and that locally and nationally burns through frontline workers like kindling.
ZipRecruiter, Monster, Jobilize — month in, month out, these sites all list openings for full-time human service workers at emergency shelters.
“Goodwill operates on a priority of need,” said Alayna Anderson, a former employee of the Goodwill Inn. “They do an assessment and the higher the score the higher someone is prioritized in the system.
“Basically, how likely someone is to die on the streets,” Anderson added. “That’s not the most eloquent way to say it, but that’s what it is. These are people who’ve experienced repeated trauma and the work can be, well, dangerous.”
Anderson, Probert and another former employee, Michelle Mardlin, spoke to the Record-Eagle on behalf of several former employees of the nonprofit, who expressed safety concerns. Others declined to be interviewed on the record, citing previous targeting by specific guests of the Inn.
Goodwill Northern Michigan Executive Director Dan Buron said the organization has begun an internal review based on the group’s concerns.
“We take these issues and our accountability to the community seriously,” Buron said, after the Record-Eagle obtained permission from the group to share their written statement.
“These are difficult positions and circumstances that warrant full support of the organization,” Buron said.
The seven former employees who spoke both on and off the record with the Record-Eagle had been employed as human service workers.
HSW is an entry-level position that doesn’t require a college degree. Anderson is a few credits shy of an undergraduate degree from Western Michigan University in American public policy and gender studies.
The pandemic upended her planned graduation date and she went to work at the Goodwill Inn. It was a chance to see some of the policies she studied in school put to use.
She said she found solutions to homelessness both more straightforward than she’d expected — “just get people housing already” — and also more complex — “alcohol goes hand-in-hand with violence, the violence was getting worse during COVID, alcohol is legal and there wasn’t a lot of support from management on how we were supposed to deal with that.”
A fire in room W-21
The night Probert and Anderson say they began to question whether to stay in their jobs, a regular guest came out of room W-21, shut the door, walked toward Probert and whispered something in her ear.
It sounded like, “My room’s on fire.”
Probert recalled feeling skeptical — the woman smelled strongly of alcohol — and Probert walked to the room and opened the door, expecting to find nothing.
“Instead there was a 6-foot stream of flames in front of my face,” Probert said. “The blankets hanging over the bunk bed were on fire, a fake leather jacket was on fire and all I could think was, ‘Where are my people going to go?’”
It was 33 degrees outside; up from the night before, when the National Weather Service reported a low of 17.
Goodwill Inn was at capacity — all 120 beds were full, Probert said, and there was a waiting list.
Safe Harbor, a seasonal emergency shelter on Wellington Street, had just announced it would close to overnight guests April 9.
“The fire burned so fast,” Probert said, shock in her voice even three months later. “I saw it go up into the ceiling. I saw my arms going toward the blankets. And then I saw my hands go into the flames. I had to put it out.”
Familiar faces flashed in her mind.
A woman who died of exposure, wrapped in a blanket in a camp at the Grand Traverse Commons. A man who was a guest at the Inn but left after a dispute with staff and later died by suicide alone in the woods. People she’d treated, sometimes repeatedly, for frostbite.
While a coworker called 9-1-1, melting vinyl from the burning jacket adhered to Probert’s fingers, burning her. She managed to call Anderson, who wasn’t working April 3 but arrived minutes later and helped evacuate the building.
“I saw a lot of good that night,” Probert said. “Guests helping other guests, people afraid for their friends, but I also saw what a safety issue low barrier is. There were highly intoxicated people we did not get out, because we could not get them out.”
When firefighters arrived, clothing and furniture in the room were still smoldering but the flames were out and the fire hadn’t spread. Probert went to the hospital where she was treated for severe burns on her hands. No one else was injured and a fire investigator would later determine the fire had been deliberately set.
Law enforcement watched footage from the Inn’s security camera. A 58-year old woman was arraigned as a habitual offender on a felony arson charge. The complaint shows the same woman was charged with arson in Wexford County in 2004.
A transition to low barrier policies
The “low barrier” Probert referenced means housing first, anything else later.
Meaning, someone can be intoxicated, high or exhibiting signs of a mental illness and be a guest at the Inn. Guests are not allowed to bring alcohol or illegal drugs into the building, but are not searched when they arrive unless they show obvious signs of intoxication.
This is the policy at the Goodwill Inn, at many emergency shelters throughout the nation and is supported by the National Alliance to End Homelessness.
The idea behind low barrier is for shelter staff to discard the idea of “fixing” someone and instead focus energy on finding stable housing for people without it.
“It’s a very intentional policy shift,” Buron said. “Its part of a larger effort to focus on the most vulnerable people who are most in need or most likely to suffer adverse consequences on the street. It is definitely much more challenging for staff. There’s no question.”
Anderson said she still thinks about how lucky staff and guests are that the fire didn’t spread, that they were able to get most people out, that no one died.
“It was terrible and we were lucky,” Anderson said. “It could have been way worse.”
On June 17, it was.
A stabbing at ‘first tree’
At about 5:40 p.m. a staff member at the Inn called 9-1-1 to report a male guest had been stabbed.
Dispatchers told responding officers the man was in an outdoor courtyard near the south wing of the Inn, known as the “smoke hole,” where people gathered to smoke and socialize.
“This area is also a major thoroughfare for foot traffic that leads further to the south where many individuals camp or otherwise hang out to be further away from Goodwill Inn property,” police records state.
Officers arrived to find Thomas “Tommy” Johnson, 54, lying on his left side, with blood on his face and torso, having difficulty speaking but able to respond with a first name when asked who had hurt him. Johnson was able to nod when an Inn staff member repeated the first name and added a last name, according to police records.
“By this time in the questioning, EMS had arrived on scene and started providing care to Johnson,” a police report states.
Officers spoke with several people and searched the woods, finding blood on the ground in a small clearing south of the Inn and off the main path known as “first tree.”
Johnson was transported to Munson Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Friends of Johnson’s who declined to be named, citing the stigma of homelessness, said Johnson was chronically unsheltered and also gifted both artistically and mechanically — “That dude could draw or fix any damn thing,” one friend said.
A man who several former Inn staffers identified as a friend of Johnson’s was taken into custody and arraigned on an open murder charge.
Neither Anderson, Probert, Mardlin or any former Inn staff who spoke with the Record-Eagle were working the night Johnson died — all left their jobs by then —but said his death was the reason they decided to speak out.
“Tommy had been attacked before,” Anderson said, “and he wasn’t the only one. What we saw was how alcohol made people aggressive, caused fights, caused verbal abuse. Sometimes physical abuse of the staff and the residents.”
No ‘middle ground’
Please understand, staff did not support “exiting” people — removing them from the Inn, forcibly if necessary — who were intoxicated and acting aggressively toward others, Probert said. Especially in the winter. What they wanted was to be listened to by management and to be given a way to isolate people so they weren’t a danger to others.
Buron said he wished the former employees had felt like they could have brought their concerns to him, yet also credited them for raising legitimate issues.
There are few options for someone in crisis, he said.
Shelters like the Inn and Safe Harbor do what they can, jail and the emergency room aren’t good options, and there’s no place that functions as what he termed a “middle ground.”
That may be changing.
Buron and others — staff with Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority, the Department of Health and Human Services and law enforcement — have been meeting informally to discuss the viability of opening a sobering station.
Right now, they still are gathering more information on how a sobering station would function and what credentials would be needed by staff, said Joanie Blamer of NLCMHA.
When told of the idea, Probert said there’s been talk of this for years and not everyone who uses alcohol specifically to intoxicate themselves wants to get sober.
The pandemic caused complex problems within many social service organizations, Buron said, but it also revealed them.
“What the staff are bringing up, these are holes in the system that have to be addressed,” he said. “I wish I had an easy answer. We need other options.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.