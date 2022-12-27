TRAVERSE CITY — Suzy Cline’s favorite hobby is volunteering.
And the organization most near and dear to this Traverse City resident’s heart is working as a “lead angel” for Michigan State Police’s Angel Program.
Founded and piloted out of the MSP Gaylord post in 2016, the program is designed to help those with substance use disorder get the treatment they need.
Since 2016, according to state police, this program has helped place 703 people in treatment.
As an “angel,” Cline said she is responsible for helping provide rides for people from MSP posts in northern Michigan to treatment facilities.
The idea is that anyone seeking treatment for alcohol or substance use can walk into a state police post and qualify for this program – simply by asking for help.
Then, after they go through an intake process, a volunteer will call Northern Michigan Regional Entity to help connect them to a vacant treatment bed in the region.
Cline and her husband first moved to Traverse City from the East Coast in 1985. Thirty years later, in December 2018, she saw a story about the Angel Program in Gaylord and how they were looking for more volunteers in Traverse City.
Cline said her brother experienced some substance use problems before he died in 2021, which is what first got her interested in participating in the program.
Since MSP had closed its Traverse City Post by then, Cline helped bring the program to the Law Enforcement Center, with support from Traverse City Police Department Chief Jeffrey O’Brien and Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Mike Shay.
“We all kind of collaborated and asked if we could do it out of our Law Enforcement Center,” she said. “At the time, [MSP Angel Program] was slowly getting into police departments, instead of just their posts.”
Now, between 13 to 14 “angels,” including Cline, are based in Traverse City.
Through her work with the Angel Program, Cline learned from some of the people in recovery how not everyone in their recovery community had good relationships with law enforcement.
She is striving to change that.
Last year, Cline started hosting “Coffee with a Cop” in towns throughout lower northern Michigan as a way to built and strengthen relationships and conversations with community members and law enforcement officers.
“The original thought was getting the recovery community and law enforcement to break that stigma,” Cline said. “It was a stigma that I really wanted to break.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.