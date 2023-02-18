TRAVERSE CITY — Passers-by did a good deed by alerting some Long Lake Township residents to a chimney fire early Saturday morning, according to Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department.
The department responded to a call at 1:48 a.m. from a house near the Harris and North Long Lake roads intersection, according to the release.
Those inside had been sleeping when "good Samaritans" alerted them to the fire. Smoke detectors hadn't sounded because there wasn't much smoke inside the house, fire officials said.
Department Chief Pat Parker said firefighters arrived to find the family outside, spraying water on the flames. Responders extinguished what was left of the fire and checked to see if it had spread inside the house. Crews left at 3:20 a.m.
No one was injured and the fire caused minor damage, Parker said.
Traverse City Fire Department assisted, according to the release.
